SwRI advances safer manufacturing of nerve agent antidotes

Southwest Research Institute (SwRI) continues to expand its unique drug synthesis capabilities and expertise to advance the scalable manufacturing of safer antidotes to combat exposure to organophosphorus nerve agents (OPNAs) and pesticides.



Unlike existing manufacturing processes, SwRI's novel approach avoids cancer-causing compounds during synthesis of oxime antidotes HI-6, Obidoxime and HLö 7. This makes for safer antidotes and supports the kilogram-scale manufacturing needed to sustain a domestic supply of OPNA antidotes for the United States military. End-to-end antidote production in the U.S. also reduces the risk of supply chain disruptions and other pressures that could arise during times of international conflict.



Exposure to pesticides and various nerve agents, such as OPNAs, causes an estimated 200,000 deaths worldwide each year. Nerve agents and pesticides disrupt the normal functions of the nervous system, causing a toxic buildup of a neurotransmitter used to activate muscular movement.



"Exposure to nerve agents or pesticides triggers a range of symptoms from blurry vision, nausea and vomiting to seizures, heart arrythmias and death. Oxime compounds such as HI-6 restore the normal functionality of the nervous system after OPNA exposure," said Lead Scientist Dr. Shawn Blumberg, who developed the process at SwRI. "This is an important step to prevent further neurodegeneration."



By eliminating toxic chemical reagents during synthesis, SwRI supports safe and scalable manufacturing of well-known, highly effective medical countermeasures while continuing ongoing collaborative efforts to discover new and potentially more effective antidotes.

Our team developed a new high-yield, high-quality manufacturing process to facilitate the domestic production of countermeasures such as HI-6, which is quickly becoming the antidote of choice due to its efficacy and versatility. We've demonstrated a new synthetic production approach that meets Current Good Manufacturing Practices." Dr. Shawn Blumberg, Lead Scientist

If produced in the United States, oxime antidotes could be exported to U.S. allies around the world.



"SwRI has been supporting nerve agent antidote research for the U.S. military for about 20 years. We have created a synthesis route for oxime antidotes, allowing safer production of these drugs at commercial scales, overcoming challenges that have stymied their use since their discovery in the 20th century," said Director of Pharmaceuticals and Bioengineering Darrel Johnston.