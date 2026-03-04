Chile verified as leprosy free after decades of public health efforts

The World Health Organization (WHO), together with the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), congratulates Chile for becoming the first country in the Americas – and the second globally – to be officially verified as having eliminated leprosy disease.

Leprosy (Hansen disease) was historically recorded in Chile at the end of the 19th century on Rapa Nui (Easter Island). The disease was limited in mainland Chile, with sporadic introductions, contained through isolation and treatment measures in the Island, where the last secondary cases were managed by the late 1990s.

Since then, Chile has not reported any locally acquired case of leprosy for more than 30 years, with the last locally acquired case detected in 1993. However, the disease was never removed from the country's public health agenda; it has remained a notifiable condition, monitored through mandatory reporting, integrated surveillance, and continuous clinical readiness across the health system.

This landmark public health achievement is a powerful testament to what leadership, science, and solidarity can accomplish. Chile's elimination of leprosy sends a clear message to the world: with sustained commitment, inclusive health services, integrated public health strategies, early detection and universal access to care, we can consign ancient diseases to history." Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General

The verification recognizes more than three decades of sustained public health action, robust surveillance, long-term political commitment, and a health system that has remained vigilant even in the absence of local transmission.

"Chile's achievement demonstrates that eliminating leprosy is achievable and requires building strong systems that can detect, respond to, and provide comprehensive care for people affected by the disease, including those living with chronic disabilities," said PAHO Director Dr Jarbas Barbosa. "Being the first country in the Americas to be confirmed as eliminating leprosy sends a powerful message to the Region – that diseases strongly linked to groups living in vulnerable conditions can be eliminated, contributing to interrupt the vicious circle between disease and poverty."

At the request of Chile's Ministry of Health, PAHO and WHO convened an independent expert panel in 2025 to assess whether elimination had been achieved and could be sustained over time. The panel conducted a thorough assessment, reviewing epidemiological data, surveillance mechanisms, case management protocols, and sustainability plans. Its findings confirmed the absence of local transmission and validated Chile's capacity to detect and respond to future cases occurring among the non-autochthonous population.

"This is very good news and a source of great pride for our country. Chile has received verification of the elimination of leprosy disease, becoming the first country in the Americas and the second globally to achieve this recognition," said Ximena Aguilera, Chile's Minister of Health. "This milestone reflects decades of sustained public health efforts, including prevention strategies, early diagnosis, effective treatment, continuous follow-up, and the commitment of health teams across the country. It also reaffirms our responsibility to maintain active surveillance and ensure respectful, stigma-free care for all."

Sustained training, surveillance and holistic care in a low-incidence setting

Between 2012 and 2023, Chile reported 47 cases nationwide, none of which were locally acquired.

Chile's integrated model ensures early detection and comprehensive care: primary care centers serve as the entry point for suspected cases, with timely referrals to specialized dermatology services for diagnosis, treatment, and follow-up. Clinicians receive training aligned with WHO's Towards zero leprosy strategy. The system prioritizes early intervention, disability prevention, and holistic care, including physiotherapy and rehabilitation services, ensuring that anyone affected by leprosy receives continuous support for both acute and long-term health needs to promote full recovery and social inclusion.

A milestone for the Region of the Americas

Chile's accomplishment paves the way for other nations, illustrating the impact of political will, cross-sector collaboration, and adaptive planning in low-incidence settings.

Since 1995, PAHO, in coordination with WHO, has provided multidrug therapy (MDT) free of charge to countries in the Americas, including Chile. This uninterrupted access to treatment, combined with national supply systems, has been essential to curing patients, preventing disability, and interrupting transmission.

PAHO has also supported Chile in aligning surveillance with international standards, strengthening laboratory capacity, and maintaining clinical expertise in a low-incidence context, where many health professionals may never encounter a case during their careers.

Ensuring access and coverage for everyone

Chile's elimination of leprosy has been achieved within a broader legal and social framework that protects human rights, promotes inclusion, and prevents discrimination. National legislation guarantees equal access to health care, social protection, and disability services, ensuring that people affected by leprosy receive care without stigma or exclusion.

Chile's mixed public–private health system, with strong regulatory oversight, further strengthens equitable access, including for migrants and other vulnerable populations.

Sustaining elimination

Aligned with WHO's Towards zero leprosy strategy and PAHO's Disease Elimination Initiative, Chile's experience demonstrates that elimination is not defined solely by the absence of disease, but by a sustained health system capable of detecting, responding to, and providing holistic care whenever a case appears.

Moving into the post-elimination phase, Chile is encouraged to continue reporting to WHO, maintain sensitive surveillance, and ensure that clinical expertise is retained for future sporadic cases as well as any cases acquired outside the country. The verification panel also recommended formally designating a referral centre and leveraging WHO Academy's online training for health workers and staff, strengthening long-term capacity and preparedness.