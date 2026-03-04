Georgia Tech receives major funding to develop lymphatic disease therapy

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Georgia Institute of TechnologyMar 4 2026

The Georgia Institute of Technology has been awarded up to $21.8 million from the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H) to deliver a first-of-its-kind therapy to patients with lymphatic disease.

For many of these patients, care has long meant pain and disfigurement alongside other severe side effects, rather than receiving treatment that addresses the disease itself. This new ARPA-H award marks a potential turning point.

Lead researcher Susan Napier Thomas, Woodruff Professor in the George W. Woodruff School of Mechanical Engineering and the Parker H. Petit Institute of Bioengineering and Bioscience (IBB), has collaborated with her colleague J. Brandon Dixon, Woodruff Professor in the Woodruff School and IBB, for more than a decade on this project. The research partners are driven by the lack of meaningful treatment options available to patients.

Funding support at this level is unprecedented. It finally gives us a chance to move beyond symptom management and toward real treatment. We're addressing an underserved population with a huge unmet need."

Susan Napier Thomas, Woodruff Professor in the George W. Woodruff School of Mechanical Engineering 

A gap in care

The lymphatic system helps keep fluid moving through the body and plays a key role in immune health. When it does not function properly, fluid can build up in tissues, causing chronic pain and other long-term complications. Thomas noted that despite its toll on patients, lymphatic disease has lagged decades behind cardiovascular care in both treatment and research investment.

"We are excited about this groundbreaking project in lymphatic engineering," said Andrés García, IBB executive director. "By uniting interdisciplinary expertise, this work addresses long-standing challenges in lymphatic disease and moves meaningful solutions closer to the patients who need them most."

What comes next

In the coming years, Thomas, Dixon, and their research partners will work toward an initial human trial, with an early focus on rare lymphatic conditions in children, as well as chronic disease in adults.

Related Stories

"This award reflects Georgia Tech's growing leadership in using engineering to solve some of healthcare's biggest challenges," said Carolyn Seepersad, Eugene C. Gwaltney Jr. School Chair and professor in the Woodruff School. "It reinforces the Institute's role in advancing innovations that improve patient care and strengthen Georgia's position as a hub for health technology and biomedical innovation."

The award was made through ARPA-H's Groundbreaking Lymphatic Interventions and Drug Exploration (GLIDE) program led by Dr. Kimberley Steele.

Source:

Georgia Institute of Technology

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Research suggests bamboo-based foods could support metabolic health
Following the EAT-Lancet diet lowers chronic kidney disease risk
Lubiprostone shows signs of slowing kidney function decline in chronic kidney disease
Low-dose megestrol strengthens hormone therapy in ER-positive breast cancer
Does motherhood influence brain aging? New research suggests a positive cognitive association
New research decodes the bacterial “zip code” of colorectal cancer for prediction and survival
Not all children with autism benefit from early language therapy
Unveiling Hidden Potential: Organoids for Disease Modeling in Neuroscience Research

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
More iron, less damage: why chronic lung infections persist