Understanding wellness among Indigenous population

The study is among the first to examine strengths-based indicators of well-being in a large, population-level Indigenous sample.

Healthy functioning was significantly associated with never smoking, being physically active, having fewer chronic health conditions, and meeting basic financial needs. These results challenge deficit-focused narratives that blame individuals or groups rather than policies, socioeconomic conditions, and other structural issues. Instead, they underscore the value of identifying factors that support thriving in Indigenous communities.

Understanding wellness among Indigenous Peoples requires recognizing both the structural barriers created through colonization and the remarkable strengths our communities continue to embody. Our findings highlight that Indigenous adults can experience meaningful well-being despite longstanding inequities." Ashley Quinn, First Author, Assistant Professor in the Factor-Inwentash Faculty of Social Work (FIFSW), University of Toronto

The study, which drew on data from the 2022 and 2023 Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System (BRFSS), also found strong connections between socioeconomic stability and healthy functioning. Respondents who could reliably pay their bills or access transportation had substantially higher odds of meeting the study's well-being criteria.

"Financial security is not simply an economic indicator-it is a health determinant," said co-author Teagan Miller, a recent Master of Social Work graduate from the FIFSW. "Stable access to food, transportation, and housing meaningfully increases the likelihood of healthy functioning, which reinforces the need for policy interventions that address systemic inequities."

Chronic physical and mental health conditions were key predictors of lower healthy functioning. Notably, respondents without depression had more than four times the odds of meeting positive well-being criteria compared to those with depression.

"Mental health cannot be separated from community, family, land, and cultural identity," said co-author Philip Baiden, an Associate Professor in the School of Social Work at the University of Texas at Arlington. "Interventions that incorporate Indigenous worldviews are essential to supporting emotional wellness and healing."

Healthy behaviors-including avoiding smoking and engaging in regular physical activity-also played a significant role. More than half of respondents had never smoked, and roughly three-quarters were physically active.

"This study flips the script-shifting the narrative from deficits to the strengths and resilience of Indigenous Peoples," said co-author Esme Fuller-Thomson, a Professor at FIFSW and Director for the Institute of Life Course and Aging at the University of Toronto. "Healthy functioning among Indigenous Peoples is not rare-it's real, measurable, and deeply shaped by social and economic conditions."

The authors note that while nearly 30% of Indigenous respondents were functioning healthily, two-thirds did not meet the study criteria-indicating a need for expanded public health initiatives that address both structural inequities and culturally meaningful pathways to wellness.

This research contributes to a growing field that emphasizes Indigenous strengths, resilience, and wholistic wellness rather than focusing solely on disparities. The authors call for future studies that incorporate Indigenous-defined measures of health, including community, cultural, spiritual, and environmental dimensions. This research was published recently in the Journal of Indigenous Well-Being.