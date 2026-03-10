Analyzing the decision drivers in modern coffee culture

For many coffee drinkers, choosing milk for their coffee shop order often involves navigating a growing list of choices, each carrying different expectations around taste, digestibility, cost, and more.

A new study in the Journal of Dairy Science, published by Elsevier, provides a closer examination of how consumers make these decisions, investigating what drives the choice between dairy milk and plant-based milk alternatives in coffee, as well as how the availability of lactose-free dairy milk influences those preferences.

The results reveal that the coffee shop market has a potentially underserved group of consumers who might prefer lactose-free milk in their drink orders—and would visit coffee shops more if it were available.

We know from previous research that 77% of coffee drinkers prefer milk or creamer in their coffee—and tons of research has been done into consumer preference for dairy and plant-based milks—but we were curious about what drives milk choices in the specific context of coffee shops." Uyen Thuy Xuan Phan, PhD, Study Co-Lead Author, Schmid College of Science and Technology, Chapman University

The study, from a Chapman University team, combined qualitative interviews with a quantitative online survey of 300 adult coffee drinkers—plus coffee shop operators—in California. Participants were evenly divided by gender and categorized as either primarily dairy milk drinkers, primarily plant-based milk alternative drinkers, or flexitarians (centered on plant-based food with occasional consumption of animal products) who consume both. The goal was to identify the most influential drivers behind milk choice in coffee, explore familiarity and perceptions of lactose-free dairy milk, and understand whether offering lactose-free milk could influence respondents' coffee shop visits.



Across all consumer groups, taste, texture, and health and nutrition emerged as the most influential factors in milk selection for coffee, followed closely by convenience. These drivers consistently outweighed considerations such as cost, sustainability, or trendiness. Whereas the relative importance of secondary factors varied by consumer type, the central role of sensory quality and perceived healthfulness was evident regardless of whether participants primarily consumed dairy milk, plant-based alternatives, or both.



The study found that primarily dairy milk drinkers and flexitarians shared similar decision-making patterns, placing high importance on taste, texture, familiarity, and convenience. In contrast, primarily plant-based milk alternative drinkers assigned comparatively less weight to sensory attributes and greater importance to animal welfare and sustainability.



"Collectively, these findings highlight that food decisions are rarely one-dimensional," noted co-lead author Anuradha Prakash, PhD, of the Schmid College of Science and Technology at Chapman University (Orange, CA). "Rather, they are shaped by a constellation of factors spanning health, ethics, taste, and lifestyle."



Lactose-free dairy milk occupied a unique position across consumer groups. Flexitarians and primarily plant-based milk alternative drinkers reported greater familiarity with lactose-free milk than primarily dairy milk drinkers and rated it relatively high in digestibility. Importantly, perceptions of taste and texture for lactose-free milk did not differ significantly among the three groups.



When asked about the potential impact of lactose-free milk availability on coffee shop visits, a notable proportion of flexitarians and primarily plant-based milk alternative drinkers indicated they would be more likely to visit a coffee shop that offered lactose-free dairy milk. Specifically, more than one-third of flexitarians (36%) and nearly one-third of plant-based milk alternative drinkers (32%) reported an increased likelihood of visiting, compared with a smaller share of primarily dairy milk drinkers.



"These findings reveal a substantial opportunity for coffee retailers to better serve lactose-intolerant consumers by offering lactose-free milk as an alternative to plant-based alternatives," said Dr. Prakash. "Although plant-based options are currently the dominant choice among lactose-intolerant visitors, the data suggest that this preference may be driven more by availability than by genuine preference."



The research team noted that lactose intolerance is a common concern among adults, yet lactose-free dairy milk remains a relatively small segment of the overall dairy market. The results of this study indicate that lactose-free milk may serve as a bridge option for some consumers who value dairy's taste and nutritional profile but are looking for digestibility, particularly in their coffee shop orders.



Overall, the study highlights that a combination of sensory expectations, health perceptions, familiarity, and personal values shapes milk choice in coffee. By focusing on the specific context of coffee consumption, the findings provide insight into how offering lactose-free dairy milk alongside existing options may better serve consumers.



"By highlighting the benefits of lactose-free milk through education and signage," added Dr. Phan, "the dairy industry can better meet evolving consumer needs and expand its presence in the competitive coffee market."