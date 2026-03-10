Analyzing the decision drivers in modern coffee culture

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
ElsevierMar 10 2026

For many coffee drinkers, choosing milk for their coffee shop order often involves navigating a growing list of choices, each carrying different expectations around taste, digestibility, cost, and more.

A new study in the Journal of Dairy Science, published by Elsevier, provides a closer examination of how consumers make these decisions, investigating what drives the choice between dairy milk and plant-based milk alternatives in coffee, as well as how the availability of lactose-free dairy milk influences those preferences.

The results reveal that the coffee shop market has a potentially underserved group of consumers who might prefer lactose-free milk in their drink orders—and would visit coffee shops more if it were available.

We know from previous research that 77% of coffee drinkers prefer milk or creamer in their coffee—and tons of research has been done into consumer preference for dairy and plant-based milks—but we were curious about what drives milk choices in the specific context of coffee shops."

Uyen Thuy Xuan Phan, PhD, Study Co-Lead Author, Schmid College of Science and Technology, Chapman University

The study, from a Chapman University team, combined qualitative interviews with a quantitative online survey of 300 adult coffee drinkers—plus coffee shop operators—in California. Participants were evenly divided by gender and categorized as either primarily dairy milk drinkers, primarily plant-based milk alternative drinkers, or flexitarians (centered on plant-based food with occasional consumption of animal products) who consume both. The goal was to identify the most influential drivers behind milk choice in coffee, explore familiarity and perceptions of lactose-free dairy milk, and understand whether offering lactose-free milk could influence respondents' coffee shop visits.

Across all consumer groups, taste, texture, and health and nutrition emerged as the most influential factors in milk selection for coffee, followed closely by convenience. These drivers consistently outweighed considerations such as cost, sustainability, or trendiness. Whereas the relative importance of secondary factors varied by consumer type, the central role of sensory quality and perceived healthfulness was evident regardless of whether participants primarily consumed dairy milk, plant-based alternatives, or both.

The study found that primarily dairy milk drinkers and flexitarians shared similar decision-making patterns, placing high importance on taste, texture, familiarity, and convenience. In contrast, primarily plant-based milk alternative drinkers assigned comparatively less weight to sensory attributes and greater importance to animal welfare and sustainability.

"Collectively, these findings highlight that food decisions are rarely one-dimensional," noted co-lead author Anuradha Prakash, PhD, of the Schmid College of Science and Technology at Chapman University (Orange, CA). "Rather, they are shaped by a constellation of factors spanning health, ethics, taste, and lifestyle."

Lactose-free dairy milk occupied a unique position across consumer groups. Flexitarians and primarily plant-based milk alternative drinkers reported greater familiarity with lactose-free milk than primarily dairy milk drinkers and rated it relatively high in digestibility. Importantly, perceptions of taste and texture for lactose-free milk did not differ significantly among the three groups.

When asked about the potential impact of lactose-free milk availability on coffee shop visits, a notable proportion of flexitarians and primarily plant-based milk alternative drinkers indicated they would be more likely to visit a coffee shop that offered lactose-free dairy milk. Specifically, more than one-third of flexitarians (36%) and nearly one-third of plant-based milk alternative drinkers (32%) reported an increased likelihood of visiting, compared with a smaller share of primarily dairy milk drinkers.

"These findings reveal a substantial opportunity for coffee retailers to better serve lactose-intolerant consumers by offering lactose-free milk as an alternative to plant-based alternatives," said Dr. Prakash. "Although plant-based options are currently the dominant choice among lactose-intolerant visitors, the data suggest that this preference may be driven more by availability than by genuine preference."

The research team noted that lactose intolerance is a common concern among adults, yet lactose-free dairy milk remains a relatively small segment of the overall dairy market. The results of this study indicate that lactose-free milk may serve as a bridge option for some consumers who value dairy's taste and nutritional profile but are looking for digestibility, particularly in their coffee shop orders.

Overall, the study highlights that a combination of sensory expectations, health perceptions, familiarity, and personal values shapes milk choice in coffee. By focusing on the specific context of coffee consumption, the findings provide insight into how offering lactose-free dairy milk alongside existing options may better serve consumers.

"By highlighting the benefits of lactose-free milk through education and signage," added Dr. Phan, "the dairy industry can better meet evolving consumer needs and expand its presence in the competitive coffee market."

Source:

Elsevier

Journal reference:

Phan, U. T. X., et al. (2026) Major drivers of consumer choice of dairy milk and plant-based milk alternatives in coffee. Journal of Dairy Science. DOI: 10.3168/jds.2025-27342. https://www.journalofdairyscience.org/article/S0022-0302(25)00893-8/fulltext.

Posted in: Miscellaneous News | Healthcare News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Drinking sparkling water helps gamers stay mentally sharp for hours
Daily coffee intake linked to fewer atrial fibrillation relapses
Study offers insight into how coffee and tea intake may influence bone health in older women
Coffee-based staining offers eco-friendly solution for electron microscopy
Moderate coffee intake linked to slower biological aging in people with severe mental illness
Study reveals coffee triggers distinct cytokine responses compared with pure caffeine
Drinking three to four cups of coffee a day may slow cellular aging
Study reframes amygdala as the sophisticated learning arbiter

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Does coffee truly boost memory and focus or is it all hype?