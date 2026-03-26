Novel bacteriophage offers a promising biocontrol solution against foodborne Salmonella

Researchers from China have identified a novel bacteriophage that offers a highly promising "green" biocontrol solution against foodborne Salmonella. The study was published in Applied and Environmental Microbiology, a journal of the American Society for Microbiology.



This study was conducted to address the severe challenges posed by antimicrobial-resistant Salmonella to global food safety and public health. Conventional disinfection methods often fail to effectively eliminate the stubborn biofilms formed by Salmonella on food and food-processing equipment surfaces, and the overuse of antibiotics has further accelerated the emergence of drug-resistant strains. There is an urgent need to develop novel, targeted and sustainable alternative antibacterial strategies. Bacteriophages, viruses capable of specifically lysing bacteria, offer a highly promising solution.



In the new study, the researchers isolated bacteriophages that target Salmonella from wastewater and selected the most effective one, phage W5, from multiple candidates. The researchers characterized W5's morphology, stability under various conditions, growth kinetics and genomic sequence to confirm its efficacy and safety. They also evaluated W5's ability to reduce Salmonella and disrupt biofilms on foods (milk, meat, eggs) and food-contact surfaces under realistic storage conditions.

We discovered a safe and highly effective natural virus (bacteriophage W5) that functions like a precision-guided missile, capable of eliminating harmful Salmonella on various foods and packaging materials, showing great potential as a novel guardian for food safety. The research demonstrates that W5 can efficiently lyse planktonic bacteria and eradicate biofilms with high specificity. Genomic analysis further confirms its safety profile, as it lacks virulence and antibiotic resistance genes." Huitian Gou, corresponding study author and professor, College of Veterinary Medicine, Gansu Agricultural University in Lanzhou, China

The researchers say the findings establish a solid foundation for developing novel phage-based disinfectants or preservatives, opening an innovative pathway to combat antibiotic resistance and enhance food safety. As a natural biological entity, phage W5 offers a "green" solution for decontamination, aligning with consumer demand for clean-label products and sustainable production methods. It leaves no harmful chemical residues on food or in the environment.



"We firmly believe that phage W5 holds immense potential for seamless integration across the entire from farm to fork supply chain. It can be incorporated into multiple critical stages-for instance, as a feed additive in livestock farming, a surface disinfectant in meat processing plants, or even a preservative spray for fresh produce at the consumption end," Gou said. "We eagerly look forward to collaborating with industry partners to translate this effective green solution from the laboratory to the market, working together to safeguard food safety."