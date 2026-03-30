Community health fair promotes cancer awareness and preventive screenings

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Ochsner Health SystemMar 30 2026

Ochsner Health welcomed Iberville Parish residents and families on Saturday, March 28 for the Iberville Parish Health Fair & Community Celebration, a no-cost community event focused on cancer awareness and prevention, and access to care close to home. 

Held at MSA West Academy in Plaquemine, the event connected community members with local providers for health screenings, education and prevention resources. Attendees received blood pressure, glucose and cholesterol screenings, colorectal cancer risk assessments with take-home cancer test kits, lung cancer risk assessments and CPR education. 

Families also participated in interactive health education activities, including a walk-through inflatable colon exhibit, speaker panels, giveaways, family-friendly games and a community Easter egg hunt for children. 

"At Ochsner, we are committed to meeting communities where they are, and our partnership with Iberville Parish makes care accessible and convenient," said Chuck Daigle, CEO, Ochsner Baton Rouge. "Events like the health fair raise awareness about cancer prevention and the importance of regular screenings while strengthening connections between our providers and the communities we serve." 

The health fair comes as Iberville Parish continues to experience higher colorectal cancer rates than surrounding communities, according to data from the most recent Community Health Needs Assessment report Ochsner leaders say expanding prevention education and screening opportunities is a key step toward improving long-term health outcomes. 

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"Iberville Parish is grateful for Ochsner's continued partnership and investment in the health of our residents," said Chris Daigle, Iberville Parish president. "By providing no-cost screenings and prevention resources directly to our community, this event helped remove barriers to care and encouraged families to take proactive steps toward better health." 

For more than a decade, Ochsner Health and Iberville Parish have worked together to bring care closer to home through a strong community partnership. Today, that collaboration continues to expand access to preventive services, health education and community-based programs that support healthier outcomes across the parish. 

To schedule an appointment at any Ochsner location, call 866-624-7637 or visit www.ochsner.org/info. Online appointments are available through the MyOchsner patient portal. 

Source:

Ochsner Health System

Posted in: Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

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