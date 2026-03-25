Can collagen supplements really improve your skin?

Can a daily collagen supplement really improve your skin, or is the science still catching up to the hype? A new review explores the evidence behind collagen peptides and what they may, and may not, do for aging skin.

Study: The effects and mechanisms of collagen peptides for alleviating skin ageing. Image credit: fast-stock/Shutterstock.com

Skin aging is closely linked to a deterioration in its collagen content. Collagen peptides from food protein have been marketed as potentially capable of delaying skin aging. A review in Food, Nutrition and Health examines what these compounds do for the skin, drawing on clinical studies to highlight both their potential and important limitations.

Collagen loss drives visible and structural skin aging

Collagen is among the body's main proteins, accounting for about 30 % of total protein. It occurs as types I, II, III, and IV. It primarily serves a structural function, supporting the skin, bones, and connective tissue. Collagen in the extracellular matrix surrounding skin cells is responsible for skin firmness and elasticity, imparting a youthful appearance.

Skin aging is affected by extrinsic and intrinsic factors. The former is largely driven by photoaging, or skin damage induced by ultraviolet radiation. This causes collagen fibers to become shorter and thicker, damages elastic fibers (another major component of the skin’s extracellular matrix), and reduces the proportion of type I collagen in the dermis. The skin then becomes drier, tougher, and less elastic, leading to wrinkles and brown spots.

Anti-aging strategies include dermal fillers to reduce wrinkles, laser resurfacing to remove scars, and topical retinoid treatments. Supplementing the diet with collagen peptides is an attractive alternative for many because of its presumed skin anti-aging effects, short-term safety, and supposed broader health benefits, though real-world benefits remain under active investigation.

Skin has not only a cosmetic but a physiological function. Besides being the largest organ of the body, the epidermis, the most superficial layer of the skin, protects the underlying tissues and keeps them in contact with the outside world. In turn, the dermis beneath the epidermis supplies it with nutrients and structural support.

The dermis contains both loose and dense connective tissue, characterized by the presence of fibroblasts. These cells produce multiple components of the extracellular matrix, including collagen. Aging affects these cells, which in turn leads to impaired extracellular matrix metabolism and skin changes typical of aging.

Mechanisms of action of collagen peptides

Collagen peptides are bioactive low-molecular-weight compounds obtained by breaking down collagen with enzymes. These are readily absorbed and available to the body, unlike collagen in its original form. Their mechanisms of action have been studied primarily in preclinical, animal, and in vitro studies, and the current understanding is still evolving in humans.

Collagen peptides are thought to promote collagen synthesis and regulate the breakdown of the extracellular matrix. This may increase skin hydration and elasticity, thereby improving overall appearance, although these effects are not consistently observed across studies.

Factors such as ultraviolet radiation, smoking, and toxins trigger the formation of reactive oxygen species (ROS), which damage cellular components, including proteins, DNA, and lipids. This causes fibroblast degeneration, induces oxidative stress, and activates matrix metalloproteinase (MMP) pathways that break down matrix collagen.

Previous research suggests that collagen peptide supplementation is associated with improvements in skin hydration and elasticity, but the magnitude of benefit varies widely between studies. They also may help protect against ultraviolet (UV)-induced skin damage and oxidative stress, though much of this evidence comes from preclinical studies, and they may stimulate skin repair. Thus, they may exert anti-aging effects on the skin through various pathways.

Skin aging is associated with immunosenescence, which stimulates the proliferation of immunosuppressive cells, disrupting the immunologic balance and causing persistent inflammation. It also triggers the production of early cancer growth factors that accelerate skin aging. Collagen peptides have been shown in experimental models to inhibit pro-inflammatory mediators and pathways, reduce oxidative stress, and promote skin repair, though confirmation in large human studies remains limited.

In youth, skin fibroblasts adhere to the extracellular matrix, providing mechanical support and maintaining the skin's youthful appearance. Aging-related collagen fiber breakdown typically causes a loss of this relationship, worsened by reduced fibroblast production of extracellular matrix proteins and increased MMP activity. This initiates a repeating cycle.

However, collagen peptides have been reported in laboratory and animal studies to inhibit MMP activity and improve fibroblast-matrix adhesion, migration, and proliferation. They increase their survival rate and promote the expression of genes involved in keratinocyte development. They may also inhibit fibroblast death via the controlled process called apoptosis, although these findings are largely based on experimental systems rather than clinical trials.

These effects of collagen peptides may help improve the health of the extracellular matrix. In addition, they have been shown in experimental settings to stimulate type I collagen and procollagen production, increasing the amount of elastic fibers, keratin, fibronectin, and hyaluronic acid, with uncertain translation to long-term clinical outcomes.

Beyond these specific roles, the authors note the bioactivity of collagen peptides. They act via integrins to regulate fibroblast-mediated tissue repair. Integrins are cell-surface receptors that mediate bidirectional regulation of cell-matrix interactions and downstream signaling. Recent research also suggests that specific peptide sequences (such as Pro–Hyp) may contribute to these biological effects rather than acting solely as general amino acid sources, representing an emerging but not yet fully established area of research.

Clinical evidence

Collagen peptides are now used orally or topically, but only the oral use is supported by clinical evidence. Multiple small, short-term studies of collagen peptides derived from various animal sources have demonstrated their safety and have been associated with moderate improvements in skin appearance and health. However, results vary depending on study design, population, dosage, and duration, and are not uniformly consistent across trials.

No trials have directly compared fish-scale-derived collagen peptides and those from porcine skin gelatin. One pilot study suggests the former are better absorbed and bioavailable than those from porcine skin gelatin. However, comparative trials are essential to establish any actual superiority.

Collagen peptides appear to be most consistently effective when taken at doses of 2.5-5 g per day, according to the authors, as higher doses do not necessarily produce greater benefit. In contrast, the authors suggest that topical use is less effective because these agents are unable to penetrate the stratum corneum of the epidermis, due to their relatively large size in conventional formulations. Moreover, well-designed clinical trials of topical collagen peptide formulations are lacking.

Nonetheless, innovative delivery systems are being developed to overcome this limitation, including fatty acids, hyaluronic acid, and physical methods such as iontophoresis and microneedles. Nanomaterial carrier systems also offer promise in this field, potentially improving skin penetration and efficacy, though these approaches are still under investigation.

The future

The absorption and tissue distribution profiles of collagen peptides are currently largely based on animal studies, with limited direct evidence in humans. Collagen peptide supplementation has not been adequately studied for long-term safety or rare adverse reactions. Allergies are a concern, as is the potential for contamination of fish-derived products with heavy metals or metalloids.

The risk of prion transmission is considered very low when manufacturing standards are met. However, their interactions with other supplements and medications also need to be profiled.

Collagen peptides show promise but evidence remains inconsistent

Collagen peptides could be valuable in mitigating skin aging, as their mechanisms of action suggest they may not only preserve skin health but also promote skin repair through a range of mechanisms. Some activity has been documented in clinical trials, especially with moderate doses of oral peptides, while topical peptide formulations continue to develop as potential competitors.

Future studies should determine the optimal dosage, the long-term toxicity at high doses, the specific functional components, and the evaluation methods. Metabolic pathways involved, and the molecular mechanisms of action, also require future research.

Overall, while findings are promising, the current evidence base remains heterogeneous and incomplete, and stronger, long-term clinical trials are needed to confirm real-world effectiveness.

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