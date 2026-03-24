Microscopic sensors could revolutionize diagnosis and monitoring of cancer

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Adelaide UniversityMar 24 2026

Microscopic sensors that are as thin as a strand of hair but capable of taking multiple measurements simultaneously could revolutionize the diagnosis and monitoring of diseases like cancer. 

Researchers from Adelaide University's Institute for Photonics and Advanced Sensing and the University of Stuttgart in Germany worked together to develop the tiny sensors using state of the art, ultrafast 3D micro-printing technology. 

The unique sensors target specific biomarkers and are printed directly onto the tip of optical fibres. They're able to monitor several signals at the same time, including temperature and chemical changes. 

This breakthrough could lead to next-generation medical tools that track disease, guide treatment and monitor the body in real time.

The sensors are able to provide reliable and clear information about the presence of disease in a minimally invasive way. This opens the pathway for smarter tools in healthcare, environmental monitoring and wearable technology."

Associate Professor Shahraam Afshar, project's lead researcher from Adelaide University's Institute for Photonics and Advanced Sensing

The researchers have spent several years developing this new technology, which works by detecting changes in the body brought on by cancer at a molecular level through light.

"Molecules emit light when they come into contact with a by-product of cancer. The amount of light they emit depends on the concentration of the cancer cells. By inserting the sensors into tissue and measuring the amount of light emitted, we believe we can determine the presence of cancer," he said.

This is a significant development which builds upon existing methods that are only able to measure one biomarker at a time.

Related Stories

"It's very difficult to measure or detect different signals coming from a living environment such as the human body simultaneously," said Associate Professor Afshar.

"When you can only measure one biomarker at a time, it's hard to determine if the cause of the change is cancer or another issue.

"This is why our method is so revolutionary, as it enables us to provide precise information immediately to medical professionals."

The research has been published in the journal Advanced Optical Materials and will benefit from a recent $1.32 million Australian Research Council Linkage Infrastructure, Equipment and Facilities grant, which will help to establish a world-class, high-precision micro and nano printing facility at Adelaide University. 

"Having access to the latest laser printing technology will allow us to continue our research and hopefully detect even more biomarkers, such as changes to pH or oxidation-reduction," said Associate Professor Afshar.

"We will be able to create prototypes faster, build more complex structures and apply what we learn to the broader biomedical field.

"In the future, we would like to collaborate with hospitals to refine the technology, which we believe could be ready for use within the next decade."

Source:

Adelaide University

Journal reference:

Aslani, V., et al. (2026). 3D Microprinting of Structures with Lanthanide‐Based Fluorophores on Optical Fibers for Multiplexed Sensing (Advanced Optical Materials 9/2026). Advanced Optical Materials. DOI: 10.1002/adom.70992. https://advanced.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/adom.70992

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Science News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Transforming prostate screening into a global gold standard
New nanomaterial enhances bioimaging and targeted cancer drug delivery
Exercise cuts 'chemo brain' and fatigue in cancer patients
Why are men missing cancer tests despite higher positive rates?
A healthier thymus predicts longer life and lower cancer and heart disease risk in adults
Tumor debulking fails to improve survival in colorectal cancer
New CAR-T cell therapy shows promise for treating osteosarcoma
Implantable device boosts immune cells to fight cancer effectively

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Study: Women survive cancer more but face higher treatment toxicity