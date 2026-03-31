Early treatment helps patient recover from rare kidney disorder

When Bradley Lawrence gained 25 pounds in two weeks and started experiencing chest pain and shortness of breath, he quickly sought care at NYU Langone Hospital—Brooklyn. He was soon diagnosed with nephrotic syndrome, a rare kidney disorder that can cause permanent damage if left untreated.

Five months later, Lawrence is now in remission and has no lasting kidney damage—an outcome his care team says was possible because he didn't delay seeking medical attention.

'Something wasn't right'

Lawrence, 52, a storyteller, comedian, and cabaret performer who lives in Sunset Park, said the symptoms were alarming.

"I knew something wasn't right," he said.

In October 2025, he walked seven blocks from his home to the hospital's emergency department.

"When I was two blocks away, I didn't think I was going to make it," he recalled. "But I could see the doors to the emergency room and just kept going."

Based on test results, doctors at the hospital ruled out heart and lung conditions and referred him to nephrologist Michal L. Melamed, MD, director of NYU Langone Health's Chronic Kidney Disease Center. After a biopsy, she diagnosed him with nephrotic syndrome caused by focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, which causes the kidneys to leak large amounts of protein into the urine, and can lead to scarring of the kidneys.

Nephrotic syndrome is typically identified by high levels of protein in the urine, low levels of a blood protein called albumin, and elevated cholesterol. Fluid retention—often causing rapid weight gain—is also common.

Nephrotic syndrome is rare, with approximately 3 in 100,000 US adults diagnosed each year, according to the American Kidney Fund. If left untreated, the condition can lead to permanent kidney damage, requiring dialysis or a kidney transplant.

"It's important to pay attention to changes in your body," said Dr. Melamed. "If something doesn't feel right, whether symptoms develop gradually or all at once, patients should seek medical evaluation. Early treatment can help prevent long-term complications."

The treatment plan

Lawrence's condition improved after he started treatment. Dr. Melamed first prescribed medication to help remove the excess fluid responsible for his rapid weight gain. She then prescribed a steroid and blood pressure medication to reduce the inflammation in his kidneys and help restore their function.

"I didn't love the idea of being on several medications," said Lawrence. "But Dr. Melamed took the time to explain what each one was doing and why it mattered."

As Lawrence's condition improved, Dr. Melamed reduced the medications, tailoring his treatment plan to his needs.

"That meant a lot to me," said Lawrence. "She really understood where I was coming from."

Lawrence also cut back on his sodium intake. "At first it was hard to strike the right balance," he said. "But I'm the cook in my family, so I've gotten creative. I've learned to appreciate flavoring with lemon."

Back to life

Just five months after walking into the emergency department, Lawrence is in remission and has no permanent kidney damage.

"Mr. Lawrence did everything right by coming in right away," said Dr. Melamed. "As a result, we were able to treat the condition before lasting damage occurred. I'm extremely proud of his progress in such a short time."

A self-described gym rat, Lawrence is slowly resuming his workout routine. He has also returned to performing cabaret and burlesque shows in the Lower East Side alongside his wife. The couple will celebrate their 19th wedding anniversary this April."I'm thankful every day that I walked those seven blocks," he said. "I joke that my symptoms attacked my vanity and so I had to go in. But in all seriousness, there was a small window where I was sick and able to get care without permanent damage. I would tell anyone experiencing symptoms: Don't miss your window."