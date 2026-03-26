New algorithm enables precise subtyping of metabolic liver disease

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Nanjing UniversityMar 26 2026

Metabolic-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD) is a clinically heterogeneous condition with highly variable outcomes affecting more than 30% individuals globally. The disease is conventionally staged by histological progression, ranging from simple steatosis to metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) and ultimately fibrosis or cirrhosis. Beyond liver-related outcomes, MASLD significantly elevates the risk of extrahepatic complications, including cardiovascular disease (CVD), type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM), and chronic kidney disease (CKD). Currently, personalized management strategies are lacking, underscoring an urgent need for a prognostic stratification system that integrates both hepatic and extrahepatic risks to guide clinical decision-making. A groundbreaking study led by Professor Yan Bi from Drum Tower Hospital, Medical School of Nanjing University, has developed a novel algorithm enabling precise MASLD subtyping for individualized intervention. This study was published online on January 28, 2026, in the Chinese Medical Journal.

The study analyzed 1,111 individuals who underwent liver biopsy and developed a multi-task deep LASSO algorithm for feature selection. This model identified six core clinical indicators: age, BMI, HbA1c, TyG, TC/HDL, and GGT/PLT. Cluster analysis using these variables initially established four stable MASLD subtypes. To evaluate the generalizability of this classification, the cluster analysis was replicated in two large, independent cohorts: a health check-up cohort of 6,172 adults (MASLD prevalence: 43.9%; mean follow-up: 27.6 months) and the NHANES-III cohort comprising 7,406 participants (MASLD prevalence: 37.3%; mean follow-up: 280.2 months). The four-cluster structure remained consistent across both validation cohorts.

Cluster 1 low CVD risk subgroup (41%):
highest percentages of body fat
lowest levels of visceral fat

Cluster 2 high fibrosis risk subgroup (26%):
significant lipid profile disorders
substantial liver damage

Cluster 3 high cardiovascularkidney risk subgroup (19%):
lowest muscle mass
obvious chronic systemic inflammation

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Cluster 4 high cardiovascularliverkidney risk subgroup (14%):
severe insulin resistance
poor glucose control (>98% with diabetes)
substantial liver damage
high visceral adiposity
highest frequencies of PNPLA3 risk alleles (>70%)

To further explore the influence of genetic variants on fibrosis, we conducted an analysis examining the association between SNP genotypes and phenotypes in a subset of individuals. Cluster 4 (high cardiovascular–liver–kidney risk subgroup) exhibited the highest frequencies of risk alleles in PNPLA3, TM6SF2, and MBOAT7, followed by Cluster 2 (high fibrosis risk subgroup). PNPLA3 rs738409 C > G variant carriers showed a 3.2-fold increase in significant fibrosis among those with the PNPLA3 CG genotype and a 2.7-fold increase among those with the PNPLA3 GG genotype.

This classification facilitates the precise integration of MASLD risk stratification and management within the cardiovascular–liver–kidney–metabolic framework. Professor Bi emphasized: Our subtyping enables targeted interventions, for example, prioritizing fibrosis screening for Cluster 2 while implementing aggressive cardiorenal protection for Cluster 3–4. The algorithm-based stratification system represents a paradigm shift toward precision hepatology.

Source:

Nanjing University

Journal reference:

Fang, D., et al. (2026). Data-driven classification of metabolic-associated steatotic liver disease subtypes predicting hepatic and extrahepatic progression. Chinese Medical Journal. DOI: 10.1097/CM9.0000000000003984. https://journals.lww.com/cmj/fulltext/9900/data_driven_classification_of_metabolic_associated.1919.aspx

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Condition News

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