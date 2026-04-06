World Health Day 2026: WHO urges global collaboration and science for better health

The World Health Organization (WHO) today calls on people everywhere to renew their commitment to working together and supporting science as the twin engines driving better health, under the World Health Day 2026 theme: "Together for health. Stand with science." The campaign marks the anniversary of WHO's founding on 7 April 1948, launching a year-long public health campaign.

Human health has been profoundly transformed over the past century, largely due to scientific progress and international collaboration. The global maternal mortality rate has fallen by more than 40% since 2000, and deaths among children under five have been reduced by over 50%. Advances in technology, scientific knowledge and skills, and collaboration between different disciplines, sectors and countries continue to turn once-life-threatening health challenges – such as elevated blood pressure, cancer diagnoses or HIV infection – into manageable health issues, extending and improving lives worldwide.

Yet, health threats continue to grow, fuelled by climate impacts, environmental degradation, geopolitical tensions and shifting demographics. These challenges include persistent diseases and strained health systems as well as emerging diseases with epidemic or pandemic potential. Across the globe, thousands of scientists – together with organizations such as WHO – are accelerating research and developing policies, tools and innovations needed to protect communities today and safeguard the health of future generations.

Science is one of humanity's most powerful tools for protecting and improving health. People in every country live longer and healthier lives on average today than their ancestors did, thanks to the power of science. Vaccines, penicillin, germ theory, MRI machines and the mapping of the human genome are just some of the achievements that science has delivered that have saved lives and transformed health for billions of people." Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General, World Health Organization

Science behind health progress

Scientific innovations are most powerful when they are widely adopted and used. Every success in improving human health reflects the collective work and collaboration of scientific organizations, policy- makers, heath workers and the public. For example:

before modern anesthesia, surgery meant unimaginable pain. Today, safer medicines, affordable technologies and trained specialists allow life-saving operations to be performed while patients sleep comfortably. Scientific progress has helped democratize these advances, making safe surgical care accessible across the world, including in many resource-limited communities;

over the past 50 years, global immunization efforts have saved over 154 million children from infectious diseases. Vaccines have contributed to a 40% reduction in infant mortality, with just one vaccine – the measles vaccine – saving over 90 million children; and

progress in early screening technologies is transforming health outcomes. From electronic blood pressure monitors to breast cancer screening through mammography, these tools have become life-saving interventions for millions.

WHO, over its 78 years of convening of global scientific organizations, has stood at the forefront of global health and scientific transformation. For example:

during the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) outbreak of 2003, WHO coordinated a global network of laboratories sharing real-time data. This collaboration enabled the rapid identification of the virus causing SARS within two weeks, setting a global model for outbreak detection and response that continues today;

in 2009, WHO developed alcohol-based hand-rub formulations and promoted its global adoption in health-care settings. This innovation, along with related infection-prevention strategies, helps protect millions of patients and health workers worldwide from infections and complications, including during the COVID-19 pandemic; and

WHO continually identifies emerging challenges to human health, bringing together leading scientists and policy-makers to develop norms and standards that protect communities. For example, WHO's global air quality guidelines define air quality levels needed to safeguard health from risks such as respiratory infections, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and lung cancer. WHO's drinking water standards ensure that the water from our taps is safe, helping prevent diarrheal diseases, including deadly ones such as cholera.

Stand with science for a healthier future

In line with the World Health Day 2026 theme, WHO and the G7 Presidency of France are convening a One Health Summit in Lyon, France, from 5–7 April, bringing together Heads of State, scientists and community leaders to strengthen coordinated action.

WHO will host the Global Forum of its Collaborating Centres network from 7–9 April with representatives from over 800 academic and research institutions from more than 80 countries. These Centres support WHO's research, technical assistance and capacity-building work worldwide.

"Science transforms uncertainty into understanding and reveals the pathways to protect and heal our communities," said Dr Sylvie Briand, WHO Chief Scientist. "Without the clarity of rigorous scientific inquiry, we risk being led by bias and misconception – and too often toward treatments that fail us or even place us in harm's way. Today, we must stand together with science so that our collaboration is sustained, supported and enhanced for the better health of generations to come."

WHO emphasizes that science must continue to guide health decision-making at all levels. WHO and its partners generate and translate evidence across a wide range of health priorities, from infectious diseases and chronic conditions to mental health, nutrition and environmental risks, supporting countries to deliver effective, equitable care.

Achievements in global health show that when countries unite behind science, they not only respond to crises more effectively but also build stronger, more equitable health systems for the future. WHO calls on governments, institutions and individuals to continue supporting and collaborating on science and ensuring that evidence-based approaches guide health policies and everyday decisions.