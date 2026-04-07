Self-practice training improves CBT skills and reflective practice

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
The University of OsakaApr 7 2026

Researchers at The University of Osaka have developed and evaluated a new eight-week training program that enables psychology trainees to effectively CBT by applying its techniques to themselves. Based on Self-Practice/Self-Reflection (SP/SR), the present study suggests that this program may deepen trainees' understanding of CBT while strengthening self-awareness and reflective practice, skills considered important for effective psychological support.

Training in CBT is not only about learning therapeutic techniques. It also involves reflective practice, the ability to examine one's own thoughts, emotions, and professional actions to improve future clinical work. SP/SR is an established training approach in which trainees use CBT techniques on their own experiences and then reflect on what they learned. Previous research suggests that SP/SR can strengthen both professional skills and personal insight. However, implementing such programs in graduate education can be challenging due to time constraints and the emotional burden of working with personal issues.

To address these challenges, the team developed a brief, formulation-focused version of SP/SR. In CBT, "formulation" refers to organizing the factors that may be maintaining a person's difficulties and using that understanding to guide change.

The eight-week program consisted of four sections. Each section combines self-practice, self-reflection, reflection on other participants' reflections, and group meetings. Among the 29 students who completed the post-program survey, 93.10% reported satisfaction with the training, 82.76% said it deepened their understanding of CBT techniques, and 82.76% reported improvements in self-awareness and reflective skills. Only one participant reported a mild adverse event, suggesting that the program was generally safe and manageable.

Related Stories

The findings suggest that this program could offer a practical model for training future psychologists and other mental health professionals. Beyond supporting CBT education, it may also help cultivate reflective practice, self-understanding, and self-care, qualities that are important for maintaining the effectiveness and sustainability of psychological support. The researchers suggest that incorporating similar experiential training programs into educational and clinical settings could contribute to improving mental health care.

"I strongly connected with the idea of understanding CBT from the inside out," says Professor Jun Sasaki. "After years of development, we have created a program that is practical, safe, and highly engaging for trainees. Because SP/SR can deepen reflective practice and self-care as well as CBT learning, we hope it will contribute not only to CBT education but also to the broader quality of psychological support."

Source:

The University of Osaka

Journal reference:

Preliminary feasibility and acceptability study of a formulation-focused version of self-practice/self-reflection (SP/SR) therapist training. Japanese Journal of Cognitive Therapy. DOI: 10.82634/jcogther.19.1_59

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Semarion secures $3.8 million to scale next-generation cell assay technology and accelerate pharma adoption
Antibiotic use before and during pregnancy linked to psychological distress
Smartphone app HabitWorks improves anxiety and depression symptoms
Longer working hours associated with higher risk of nonrestorative sleep and poor mental health
New fathers face delayed mental health risks after childbirth
Identity cohesion linked to better mental health in marginalized groups
Prenatal smoking linked to broader mental health issues in children
Study links social media addiction to worse student mental health and points to family as a key buffer

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Estonian study reveals varied stress responses during first pandemic year