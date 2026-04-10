Insilico Medicine launches Pharma AI Spring Kickoff 2026 webinar

As the AI era becomes increasingly shaped by foundation models, the pharmaceutical industry is entering a new phase of opportunity for discovery, design, and decision-making driven by AI for science. To explore these advancements, Insilico Medicine (03696.HK), a clinical-stage generative AI–driven drug discovery company, today announced that the Pharma.AI Spring Kickoff 2026 will be held at 10:00 AM ET on April 14, with registration and event details available at: https://insilico.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_h7tujok6SdmfDWzkZwRgNg.

The 2026 season of the Pharma.AI webinar series will showcase the ongoing AI revolution in life sciences, including the increased interest in the use of foundation models why specialized models remain essential for biology, chemistry, and translational research; How Pharma.AI brings together foundation models and scientific AI agents within a unified AI-driven workflow for drug R&D and scientific research; and how Insilico's leading "AI trains AI" approach may enable foundation models to be better adapted for scientific and drug discovery applications, accelerating the evolution of AI decision-making systems.

More specifically, the upcoming event will highlight new capabilities across the Pharma.AI ecosystem, including the MMAI Gym for Science, updates to core modules such as PandaOmics, Generative Biologics, and Chemistry42.

As we kick off 2026, our focus is on moving beyond simple AI-driven toward a truly AI-decision ecosystem. With the introduction of the continued evolution of Pharma.AI, we are building the foundation for pharmaceutical superintelligence systems that can reason more effectively, adapt to real scientific workflows, and generate meaningful impact across drug discovery and development. The upcoming webinar brings together exciting new updates and is designed to provide researchers with the latest tools and best practices for tackling the most challenging problems in human health." Alex Aliper, PhD, President, Insilico Medicine

Highlights at a glance

MMAI Gym: Turning Foundation Models into High-Performance Drug Discovery Engines

The MMAI Gym for Science, a foundation model training framework, was introduced by Insilico in January 2026. Leveraging over 1,000 drug R&D benchmarks and approximately 120 billion tokens of public and proprietary drug discovery data, the framework utilizes multi-task fine-tuning and reinforcement learning to significantly enhance the performance of foundation models across specialized tasks in drug discovery.

Validating the power of this framework, we demonstrate that MMAI-trained foundation models achieved up to 10X performance gains on key drug discovery benchmarks compared to general-purpose foundation models, which fell short on approximately 75–95% of tasks. Moreover, in March 2026, Insilico and Liquid AI jointly delivered LFM2-2.6B-MMAI (v0.2.1), the first model trained through their first MMAI Gym collaboration. Despite its lightweight, on-premise design, the model delivered SOTA performance across several key tasks. The paper detailing the training process and final performance was accepted at ICLR 2026.

During the upcoming event, attendees will learn how this supervised fine-tuning (SFT) and reinforcement fine-tuning (RFT) training and benchmarking system can significantly improve the performance of causal LLMs on real-world drug discovery tasks, and how to access the platform.

PandaOmics: Target Prioritization with Single-Cell and PandaClaw

PandaOmics is Insilico Medicine's AI-driven platform for therapeutic target discovery and indication expansion. It integrates and analyzes large-scale multi-omics and biomedical datasets to help researchers to identify and prioritize disease-specific drug targets and to expand the therapeutic indications of targets of interest.

Recent upgrades to PandaOmics include the incorporation of comprehensive single-cell datasets, which provide enhanced resolution for target identification. In addition, PandaClaw, an agentic AI tool that allows scientists to conduct complex, real-time multi-omics analyses, generate research hypotheses, and perform target evaluations via a simple natural-language interface.

Chemistry42: Multi-Target and Advanced Alchemistry

Chemistry42 is Insilico Medicine's AI-driven platform for designing and discovering novel small molecules. It combines generative model ensembles and advanced physics-based methods to help researchers create and optimize novel compounds. A core part of Chemistry42 is Nach01, an AI model trained on billions of data points to understand both natural and chemical language, enabling hundreds of professional tasks and laying the groundwork for a "prompt-to-drug" future.

The latest updates include multitarget support for molecule generation, enhanced results visualization for smoother analysis, Nach01-MMAI for molecule generation, and new Absolute Binding Free Energy (ABFE) calculations in Alchemistry.

Generative Biologics: Cyclic Peptide Design & Linear Peptide Optimization

Generative Biologics is a cutting-edge biologics engineering platform. It uses advanced multi-parameter optimization to tackle complex challenges in the design of antibodies, peptides, and other biologic drugs. Powered by more than 10 generative and predictive models and enhanced by precise physics-based tools, Generative Biologics enables the rapid creation of diverse, optimized biologics, allowing scientists to generate viable binder candidates in less than 72 hours.

The platform now includes major updates for peptide design. It introduces a completely new workflow for cyclic peptides, supporting both head-to-tail and disulfide-bond architectures, generating hundreds of candidates in just hours with AI- and physics-based prioritization. In parallel, researchers have successfully optimized linear peptides using the platform to refine the lead candidate, P3, against GLP-1R and to produce dozens of new candidates, with the top variant, P3-1, achieving a sixfold improvement over the original lead.

Pharma.AI is an end-to-end AI platform for drug discovery and development, integrating target discovery, generative chemistry, biologics design, and predictive clinical modeling into a unified AI-driven workflow for pharmaceutical R&D. We hope to see you at our first event as we kick off 2026.

Date: April 14, 2026

Time: 10:00 AM ET