Nanomedicine offers targeted solutions for breast cancer treatment

Breast cancer (BCA) is one of the most common cancers worldwide, with high mortality and morbidity in women. This review focuses on the applications of nanotechnology, nanomaterials (NMs), and nanoparticles (NPs) in BCA diagnosis and therapy. Nanotechnologies, nanocarriers, and nano-encapsulation versus conventional counterparts are discussed. Various drug formulations into lipid NPs, nanoemulsions, polymeric NPs, and metal-based NPs enhance bioavailability and therapeutic efficacy, overcoming limitations of conventional formulations. Clinical specialists have achieved improved outcomes in BCA detection and monitoring using nanotechnology, ultimately improving patients' quality of life.

Introduction

Cancer is a leading cause of death globally. Breast cancer accounts for 30% of all cancer cases and 15% of cancer‑related deaths in women. The PI3K/AKT/mTOR signaling pathway plays a crucial role in BCA development and progression. Nanomedicine applies NMs and NPs for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment. This review addresses challenges of conventional therapies (lack of target specificity, drug resistance, systemic toxicity) and highlights how nanotechnology overcomes these limitations.

General Aspects of NMs and NPs

NMs have at least one dimension in 1–100 nm and a large surface‑to‑volume ratio, conferring novel properties. Reducing particle size increases solubility and surface interactions. Nanotechnology improves pharmacokinetics, enables targeted delivery, enhances permeability and retention effects in tumors, and reduces required drug doses.

Different Aspects of BCA

Statistics: GLOBOCAN 2022 reported 2,296,840 new BCA cases (ASIR 46.8 per 10⁵) and 666,103 deaths (ASMR 12.7 per 10⁵) worldwide.

Molecular Subtypes: BCA is classified by hormone receptor and HER2 status: Luminal A (~40%, ER⁺/PR⁺, HER2⁻), Luminal B (~20%, ER⁺/PR⁺, HER2⁺/⁻), HER2‑enriched (~10‑15%, ER⁻/PR⁻, HER2⁺), and triple‑negative breast cancer (TNBCA, ~15‑20%, ER⁻/PR⁻/HER2⁻). TNBCA is aggressive, occurs in younger women, has high recurrence and metastasis rates, and lacks targetable proteins.

Challenges: Treatment resistance, recurrence, adverse effects, low cellular absorption, and multidrug resistance.

Therapies: Surgery, chemotherapy, radiotherapy, hormonal therapy, and immunotherapy. Nanotechnology offers innovative carriers to overcome limitations.

Carriers and Nanocarriers for Drug Delivery

Conventional carriers have limited tumor response and affect normal cells. Nanocarriers include lipid nanoparticles (LNPs), nanoemulsions (NEs), polymeric NMs, and metallic NPs. They enhance drug stability, absorption, encapsulation efficiency, bioavailability, and controlled release. NEs improve oral delivery of poorly soluble drugs and reduce toxicity.

Nanocarriers for BCA

Chitosan‑based nanocarriers exploit electrostatic interactions with cancer cells, enhance cellular uptake, and open tight junctions. Quaternary ammonium chitosan improves penetration. Chitosan NPs deliver genes, drugs, and natural compounds; induce phototherapy‑mediated tumor ablation; and support combination therapy.

Clinical results: Nanocarriers improved drug delivery and outcomes. Photothermal nanomaterials (PTT) with nanotechnology enhanced metastatic BCA treatment, reduced damage to healthy cells, and synergized with chemotherapy/immunotherapy. Cyclophosphamide NEs in rats showed remarkable tumor reduction. Exemestane‑loaded polymer‑lipid hybrid nanoparticles (PLH NPs) improved oral bioavailability (>3.5‑fold) and tumor inhibition (62% vs. 31% for conventional suspension) in mice.

Major Metallic Nanocarriers

Gold (Au) NPs : Biocompatible, easy surface modification, effective against TNBCA via Rad6 conjugation inducing mitochondrial dysfunction. Clinical translation limited by toxicity in liver, kidneys, spleen.

Silver (Ag) NPs : High photon attenuation; ethyl cellulose‑coated Ag NPs inhibited TNF‑α in BCA cells.

Copper (Cu) NPs : Bioactive; 5‑fluorouracil loaded into β‑cyclodextrin‑Cu NPs showed sustained release and anticancer activity against TNBCA.

Iron oxide (Fe₃O₄) NPs: Magnetic core‑shell NPs (Fe₃O₄‑poly(N‑isopropylacrylamide)‑grafted chitosan) delivered methotrexate with 94% entrapment efficiency; enhanced antitumor activity against MCF‑7 cells at 40°C and pH 5.5.

Future Perspectives

Nanotechnology offers major advantages: targeted delivery, controlled release, reduced toxicity, and improved efficacy. However, knowledge gaps exist regarding NM toxicity, safety, and interactions with organs. Toxicity assessment and risk evaluation are needed before clinical translation.

Conclusions

Nanotechnology, NMs, nanocarriers, and nano‑encapsulation are more effective than conventional technologies and bulk materials for BCA diagnosis and therapy. Reducing drug particle size enhances targeting and release kinetics. Various formulations (lipid NPs, NEs, polymeric NPs, PLH NPs, metal‑based NPs) improve bioavailability and overcome conventional limitations. Clinical specialists have achieved better BCA detection and monitoring, leading to improved quality of life and prolonged survival. TNBCA remains aggressive, and nanotechnology offers promising strategies for its treatment.