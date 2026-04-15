OBN rebrands to BioUK in alignment with its mission to

OBN (UK) Ltd., the not-for-profit membership organization focused on catalyzing success UK life sciences, today announced that it is changing its name to BioUK® . This updated brand identity has been developed to align with the organization's position following a period of sustained growth - providing support throughout the UK to help R&D SMEs to create connections, save time & money and secure investment through a portfolio of tailored events and services.

Initially founded in 1996, the Oxfordshire Bioscience Network was rebranded as OBN (UK) Ltd in 2008, recognizing its growing network of members outside of the Oxfordshire region. Since then, it has continued to expand, now comprising c.540 member companies from across the UK life science sector (with close to 60 % being R&D SMEs), supporting growth through access to an extensive support ecosystem of investors, pharma, science parks and professional service companies.

Events are central to BioUK's support for the sector. Their extensive portfolio of more than 50 events per year includes BioUK's flagship two-day life science conference BioTrinity®, which in 2026 will host over 170 R&D showcase presentations with around one in five delegates being active investors, as well as a focus on alternative sources of funding, and a one-day international market showcase. BioUK's events portfolio includes BioSeed® (the fast-paced investment conference for early companies) and BioForward® (supporting & connecting growing companies), as well as specialist networking and knowledge-sharing events such as the BioTuesday and the BioLearn® series.

As well as offering forums to attract investment, BioUK provides specialist support for early-stage SMEs, where resources and budget are often limited. Their Purchasing Consortium, (representing Fisher Scientific's largest in Europe), provides savings of close to 50 % for lab supplies, and member companies have collectively saved over £10m in the last year alone.

In support of emerging entrepreneurs and early-stage company leaders, BioUK launched its coaching program last year - a portfolio of specialist 1:1 and group coaching options that connect founders with experienced industry coaches, providing access to the knowledge and expertise needed to navigate investor expectations, strengthen strategic decision-making and scale successfully. BioUK members are also able to access the organization's Investment & Tax Advisory Group (ITAG) for regular financial updates and commentary, as well as consultancy services for business development and pharma partnering.