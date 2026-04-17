Yeast model reveals mechanisms behind premature aging from progerin

A new research paper was published in Volume 18 of Aging-US on April 3, 2026, titled "Modeling premature aging in yeast via the expression of Progerin."

The study was led by first author Zachery R. Belak from the University of Saskatchewan, and corresponding author Troy A.A. Harkness from the University of Saskatchewan and the University of Alberta. The team developed a yeast-based model to study premature aging by expressing Progerin, the toxic protein responsible for Hutchinson–Gilford Progeria Syndrome. Using genetically engineered yeast cells, they compared the effects of Progerin with its normal counterpart, Lamin A, to better understand how protein accumulation impacts cellular aging.

Their findings show that Progerin expression leads to slower cell growth, increased genome instability, and a significant reduction in chronological lifespan. In contrast, Lamin A did not produce the same harmful effects, highlighting the specific role of Progerin in driving premature aging phenotypes.

The study also demonstrates that Progerin accumulates in aging mother cells and remains more stable than Lamin A, suggesting a mechanism by which damaged or toxic proteins are retained during the aging process. These observations mirror what has been reported in human cells, reinforcing the relevance of this model system.

"Taken together, expression of Progerin in yeast cells mimics what is observed in human cells, establishing yeast as a powerful model to discover genetic mechanisms driving premature and normal aging."

Overall, the researchers present a practical and efficient model for studying the biological mechanisms underlying premature aging. Their work provides a valuable platform for testing new strategies aimed at reducing toxic protein accumulation and improving cellular health during aging.