Amplified Sciences secures investment for pancreatic cyst diagnostic assay

Amplified Sciences, a clinical-stage diagnostics company pioneering next-generation multi-omic assays, today announced a new investment from the American Gastroenterological Association's (AGA) GI Opportunity Fund as part of its recent Seed+ financing round. The round was led by existing investor OCA Ventures and included participation from additional institutional investors.

The investment reflects growing confidence from leading gastroenterology stakeholders in Amplified Sciences' first diagnostic assay, PanCystPro, which is designed to improve risk stratification of pancreatic cystic lesions and support more precise clinical decision-making.

Pancreatic cysts are increasingly detected in clinical practice due to widespread use of high-resolution imaging, with prevalence estimates rising significantly over the past two decades. While many cysts are benign, a subset carries risk for malignant transformation into pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, one of the deadliest cancers. Current diagnostic approaches often lack the accuracy needed to confidently guide management, leading to unnecessary surgeries or prolonged surveillance.

Investment from AGA's GI Opportunity Fund is a strong indicator of the clinical need for better tools in pancreatic cyst management. PancystPro is designed to help clinicians more accurately distinguish high-risk cysts from benign lesions, enabling more confident, evidence-based decisions." Diana Caldwell, CEO, Amplified Sciences

"The GI Opportunity Fund invests in innovations that can meaningfully improve patient outcomes and clinical effectiveness," said AGA President Dr. Byron Cryer. "Amplified Sciences' approach to pancreatic cyst diagnostics represents a promising advancement in a challenging area of gastroenterology."

"As detection of pancreatic cysts continues to rise, the call for accurate, low-sample-volume diagnostics becomes increasingly urgent, added Jo Davisson, PhD, chief scientific officer of Amplified Sciences. "PanCystPro aims to positively impact how clinicians evaluate these patients and ultimately improve outcomes."

Proceeds from the financing will support completion of a pivotal real-world observational study to demonstrate clinical utility, expand commercial partnerships, validate additional tests in the company's CLIA-CAP-accredited laboratory, and broaden market access for PanCystPro.