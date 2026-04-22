Rural and urban children face distinct mental health challenges

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
WileyApr 22 2026

A study in Pediatric Investigation found that rural and urban children and adolescents tend to experience different mental health issues, with those living in the country showing more emotional problems and those in the city demonstrating more behavioral issues.

For the study, investigators analyzed data on 19,711 students aged 6–16 years (9,566 urban; 10,145 rural) in China. Among them, 3,003 had mental disorders. Screening was conducted using the Child Behavior Checklist, followed by the Mini International Neuropsychiatric Interview for Children and Adolescents and psychiatrist interviews.

Results indicated that children and adolescents in rural areas were more likely to experience emotional and psychological problems, especially symptoms related to depression, whereas children and adolescents in urban areas were more likely to exhibit behavioral symptoms, particularly those associated with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder.

"The highlighted regional disparity calls for region-specific interventions to address unique challenges," the authors wrote. "Through informed resource allocation based on observed psychopathological patterns, a more effective and inclusive mental health framework can be envisioned across diverse regional landscapes."

Source:

Wiley

Journal reference:

Liang, L., et al. (2026). Network analysis of psychological problems in school‐attending students aged 6–16 years in China: A comparison between rural and urban areas. Pediatric Investigation. DOI: 10.1002/ped4.70056. https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/ped4.70056

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News

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