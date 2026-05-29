Researchers say using digital mental health tool just once can provide exam season support to students

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of BathMay 29 2026

At this time of year, exam season means many young people feel overwhelmed, stuck or under huge pressure to perform.

Researchers and psychologists at the University of Bath say that using a free online mental health support tool just once can provide support to stressed students quickly.

Available online at unlockwellbeing.org.uk, the tool is free and can be accessed via the internet from any device.

Professor Maria Loades, Clinical Psychologist and based in the University of Bath’s Department of Psychology, says: “One of the key things we see clinically is that stress can make teenagers stop doing the very activities that normally help them cope.

"Our research suggests that even a very brief, evidence-based online activity can help young people feel more hopeful and more in control, which can be particularly valuable during exam season.

“We often think mental health support has to involve long waiting lists or multiple appointments, but some young people benefit from accessible, low-pressure tools they can use immediately.”

When students are stressed, we encourage them to focus on small, manageable actions rather than trying to solve everything at once. Tiny steps can help break cycles of avoidance and overwhelm.

Young people are increasingly turning to social media and AI tools for emotional support. It’s important that they also have access to approaches grounded in psychological science.”

Dr Jeff Lambert, Senior Lecturer in the Department of Health, University of Bath

The intervention, evaluated in a research paper published last month, is a brief digital ‘single-session intervention’ developed at the University of Bath in partnership with the Lab for Scalable Mental Health.

It takes around 15–20 minutes to sue and is designed to increase hope and perceived control.

Source:

University of Bath

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Healthcare News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Most college students with psychosis lack recommended combination treatment
How screen time, stress, and nicotine trap young adults in poor sleep
Artificial intelligence in mental health settings inherits human bias
Most users see AI programs for mental health as supplements to human therapy
Mental health diagnostic interviews are less consistent than thought
Emergency mental health admission costs for youth nearly quadruple over a decade
Children's mental health concerns increasingly addressed during primary care visits
Nutrition education improves diet quality in university students

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Ongoing nausea in pregnancy may flag anxiety and depression risk