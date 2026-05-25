Ongoing nausea in pregnancy may flag anxiety and depression risk

A prospective study of 424 pregnant women suggests that ongoing nausea may not strongly predict poor birth outcomes, but it could help clinicians identify mothers who need closer mental health support.

Study: Assessment of nausea across pregnancy and its association with maternal psychological status and perinatal outcomes: a prospective observational study in pregnant women. Image Credit: Elena Shishkina / Shutterstock

In a recent study published in the journal Scientific Reports, researchers conducted a prospective observational study to evaluate how nausea severity and duration correlate with mental health and birth outcomes. The study tracked 424 women across pregnancy and found that while persistent nausea showed little consistent association with most fetal or delivery outcomes, it was statistically associated with elevated anxiety and depressive symptoms.

The study concludes that ongoing nausea during pregnancy may serve as a clinical indicator of increased psychological burden and potential need for psychological support.

Persistent Symptoms and Research Gaps

Nausea and vomiting are common pregnancy-associated symptoms, estimated to affect between 50% and 80% of pregnant women, and typically surfacing between 5 and 16 weeks of gestation.

While these symptoms have long been medically recognized, traditional clinical discussions around severe symptoms have often focused heavily on immediate physical dangers like dehydration, severe weight loss, or potential hospitalizations, with a handful of investigations exploring birth complications.

Furthermore, birth complication-cohort literature has largely yielded conflicting results, with some evidence linking severe nausea to preterm birth and fetal growth restriction, while other studies find no such association.

Recent reviews in the field highlight that standard medical research often overlooks the fact that for a substantial proportion of women, nausea does not vanish after the first trimester. Consequently, the literature currently presents a substantial knowledge gap regarding the emotional relevance of prolonged symptoms and the true psychological burden of severe anxiety and depression hidden in today’s mothers.

Prospective Pregnancy Nausea Study

The present study addressed this knowledge gap using a prospective observational design to investigate whether the severity and duration of nausea symptoms in pregnant women correlate with psychological outcomes.

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The study was conducted between March 2024 and October 2025 and included 424 pregnant women, grouped by gestational stage into early, mid, and late pregnancy cohorts.

The study used a dual-assessment framework to evaluate nausea. Firstly, participants provided a three-level subjective rating of the extent to which nausea affected daily life, ranging from "not troubled" to "interfering with daily activities". They also completed the Emesis Index (EI), a quantitative scale that standardizes symptom frequency by evaluating nausea and vomiting, appetite loss, salivation, and oral discomfort.

Secondly, maternal psychological status was measured using two established clinical scales: the State-Trait Anxiety Inventory (STAI) to measure situational and baseline anxiety, and the Patient Health Questionnaire-9 (PHQ-9) to assess depressive symptoms over the preceding two weeks.

Finally, participants’ detailed medical records were analyzed for clinical outcomes like gestational diabetes, postpartum hemorrhage, and newborn intensive care admissions, the findings of which were compared to the nausea evaluations.

Nausea Links to Psychological Distress

The study’s results revealed a statistically significant association between nausea and psychological distress. In early pregnancy, women reporting severe subjective symptoms were found to have significantly higher state anxiety scores (49.6 versus 41.2 for symptom-free women, p = 0.002) and higher depression scores (11.0 versus 3.7, p < 0.001).

Multivariable linear regression confirmed that these associations remained robust even after adjusting for participants’ sociodemographic variables, including age, body mass index (BMI), nulliparity, and prior psychiatric history (p < 0.001).

Furthermore, a higher nausea duration score was associated with higher anxiety and depressive symptom scores. Among women in the continuous-assessment subgroup whose subjective nausea persisted through all three trimesters, the prevalence of a prior psychiatric history approached 40% (p = 0.02).

Perinatal Findings and Clinical Caution

In contrast, the study provided reassuring findings regarding fetal health, demonstrating no consistent negative associations with major perinatal complications. Interestingly, women experiencing early subjective nausea also demonstrated a significantly lower incidence of gestational diabetes mellitus (GDM; 6.9% versus 20% in controls, p = 0.02).

The authors hypothesize that this might be due to reduced caloric intake or hormonal factors, although this remains speculative. However, study results indicate that mid-pregnancy nausea, as measured by the quantitative index, was associated with a higher rate of postpartum hemorrhage (64% versus 43%, p = 0.03), a finding that requires confirmation in larger studies.

Mental Health Screening During Pregnancy

The present study concluded that prolonged pregnancy nausea may function as a clinically important "somatic signal" pointing toward underlying maternal psychological distress. While the lack of severe birth complications provides physical reassurance, it can paradoxically isolate mothers if clinicians dismiss their suffering because the baby is healthy.

While the study was limited by the lack of systematically collected dietary intake data and longitudinal gestational weight-change patterns, its findings indicated that ongoing nausea during pregnancy may serve as a clinical indicator of a woman’s need for psychological support. Moving forward, obstetricians must look beyond the physical symptoms of morning sickness, implementing proactive mental health assessments and supportive care for mothers enduring persistent nausea.

Download your PDF copy by clicking here.

Journal reference:
  • Yoshihara, T., Okuda, Y., Sasatsu, S., Ogasahara, E., & Yoshino, O. (2026). Assessment of nausea across pregnancy and its association with maternal psychological status and perinatal outcomes: a prospective observational study in pregnant women. Scientific Reports. DOI: 10.1038/s41598-026-54721-8. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-026-54721-8

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Women's Health News

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Hugo Francisco de Souza

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Hugo Francisco de Souza

Hugo Francisco de Souza is a scientific writer based in Bangalore, Karnataka, India. His academic passions lie in biogeography, evolutionary biology, and herpetology. He is currently pursuing his Ph.D. from the Centre for Ecological Sciences, Indian Institute of Science, where he studies the origins, dispersal, and speciation of wetland-associated snakes. Hugo has received, amongst others, the DST-INSPIRE fellowship for his doctoral research and the Gold Medal from Pondicherry University for academic excellence during his Masters. His research has been published in high-impact peer-reviewed journals, including PLOS Neglected Tropical Diseases and Systematic Biology. When not working or writing, Hugo can be found consuming copious amounts of anime and manga, composing and making music with his bass guitar, shredding trails on his MTB, playing video games (he prefers the term ‘gaming’), or tinkering with all things tech.

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