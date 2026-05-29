4basebio launches high-performance enzymatic ssDNA platform to accelerate next-generation gene editing

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4basebio PLC, a specialist in synthetic DNA manufacturing and nucleic acids for next-generation therapeutics, announces the commercial launch of its high-capacity single-stranded DNA (ssDNA) product line to accelerate the development of safer, more precise genetic therapies by enabling targeted gene editing, advanced cell engineering, and innovative nucleic acid-based medicines.

Built on a proprietary enzymatic manufacturing process, the platform provides biopharma with high-purity, long-form ends protected ssDNA templates, designed to overcome critical manufacturing and performance bottlenecks associated with traditional chemical synthesis in CRISPR-based gene editing, enabling large-scale, clinically viable therapeutics.

With the growth of gene editing and with a particular need for complex "knock-in" applications, the demand for longer, purer and safer DNA templates has increased exponentially. 4basebio's ssDNA offering enables the production of constructs up to 10,000 nucleotides with protected ends, ensuring stability, reduced immunogenicity and a cleaner path to clinical manufacturing.

The technical advantages of the platform will be showcased at the upcoming American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting in Boston, MA. Amine Bouchareb, Director of Molecular Biology and Gene Editing at 4basebio, will deliver a presentation titled "An enzymatic ssDNA platform addresses manufacturing and performance bottlenecks in non-viral CRISPR gene editing" on 13 May at 9:00 AM EDT.

The launch of our ssDNA platform marks a pivotal milestone in our mission to provide the foundational tools for genomic medicine and personalized therapiesBy replacing legacy chemical synthesis with our scalable, cell-free enzymatic approach, we are empowering our partners to design therapies without the traditional constraints of length or sequence complexity. We are not just providing DNA; we are enhancing the reliability and safety profile required for life-changing therapeutics."

Amy Walker, CEO, 4basebio

"For too long, researchers have been forced to choose between the high toxicity of double-stranded DNA or the severe length limitations of chemically synthesized oligonucleotides," said Amine Bouchareb. "Our enzymatic platform eliminates this compromise."

"At ASGCT, I look forward to presenting data that demonstrates how our long-form ssDNA constructs significantly enhance Homology Directed Repair (HDR) gene editing efficiency while maintaining superior cell viability in sensitive primary cell types. This technology is the bridge between discovery-phase editing and large-scale clinical success."

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 as amended by regulation 11 of the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019/310.

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4basebio PLC

Posted in: Genomics | Device / Technology News

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