LSU study examines how restrained sitting limits early childhood movement

Researchers at LSU's Pennington Biomedical Research Center, in collaboration with investigators from 32 countries participating in the SUNRISE International Study, have published new findings examining how restrained sitting contributes to daily movement patterns in early childhood.

Led by postdoctoral researcher Dr. Katherine Spring, "Probability of meeting the restrained sitting guideline in early childhood: an international cross-sectional study," published in the Journal of Science and Medicine in Sport, explored how time spent restrained in devices such as car seats and strollers may influence children's ability to meet movement behavior recommendations during a critical stage of development.

The World Health Organization defines restrained sitting as time when a child is strapped into a seat or device and recommends that children aged 3-4 years not be restrained for more than 60 minutes at a time.

Findings showed that while most children (82%) met recommended guidelines for restrained sitting, important differences emerged based on daily routines and environments. Children living in urban areas and those who spent more time in motor vehicles each day were significantly less likely to meet the guideline.

Accumulating 60 minutes or more per day in a vehicle – a context where restraint is required – was associated with lower odds of meeting the recommendation. In contrast, higher levels of physical activity were associated with greater likelihood of meeting the recommended guideline.

These findings highlight that restrained sitting is an important but often overlooked component of sedentary behavior in early childhood. While the use of restraints is critical for safety during transportation, prolonged uninterrupted periods may limit opportunities for movement during a key developmental stage." Dr. Katherine Spring, postdoctoral researcher

The results underscore the importance of balancing safety with opportunities for movement, including breaking up long periods of restraint and encouraging daily physical activity.

Dr. Spring and co-authors encourage parents to consider frequent stops on road trips, limiting the time their child spends strapped into a stroller and eliminating time their child spends in a car seat outside of a vehicle. Policy makers and city planners should continue to explore ways to reduce daily commute time as a way to promote active movement and reduce prolonged sedentary time in children.