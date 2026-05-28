Study uncovers a biological link between chronic oral inflammation and female fertility

Chronic oral inflammation may impair female fertility by triggering a systemic immune response that affects the ovaries. A new study shows this leads to oxidative damage, reduced egg quality, disrupted follicle development and reduced live birth rate. These findings point to a potential biological link between oral health and unexplained infertility, opening new directions for future treatments.

A new study led by Prof. Michael Klutstein at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and Prof. Asaf Wilensky at the Hebrew University-Hadassah Medical center and spearheaded by the students Dr. Paz Kles and Stephen Ameho has uncovered a striking biological link between chronic oral inflammation and female fertility, suggesting that conditions in the mouth may have far-reaching effects on reproductive health.

Published in the Journal of Dental Research, the study shows that persistent inflammation in the oral cavity can impair ovarian function, reduce egg quality, and ultimately lower fertility rates.

Researchers examined in a mouse model inflammation associated with dental implants, a common clinical scenario, and tracked how immune signals spread throughout the body. Their findings reveal that inflammation does not remain confined to the oral cavity but triggers a systemic immune response that reaches the ovaries.

The consequences were significant. Chronic oral inflammation in the animals was linked to increased levels of inflammatory cytokines in the ovaries, along with shifts in immune cell populations. This was accompanied by oxidative damage to ovarian tissue, impaired development of follicles, and reduced quality of oocytes.

These biological changes translated into measurable reproductive outcomes, with markedly reduced birth rates observed under inflammatory conditions in the animals.

The study also identified deeper cellular effects. Oocytes exhibited DNA damage and epigenetic alterations resembling those seen in reproductive aging, pointing to a possible mechanism by which inflammation accelerates the decline in fertility.

Inflammation is often thought of as a localized response, but our findings show that it can have systemic consequences that extend as far as the reproductive system. This work suggests that chronic oral inflammation may be an underrecognized factor in female infertility, potentially contributing to cases that currently have no clear explanation." Prof. Michael Klutstein, Hebrew University of Jerusalem

The findings add to growing evidence that oral health is closely linked to overall health. Chronic oral inflammatory conditions such as periodontitis are widespread and have already been associated with a range of systemic diseases.

The researchers note that further investigation in clinical settings will be essential to determine how these findings translate to patient care. If confirmed, the work could open new avenues for diagnosis and treatment, including the use of anti-inflammatory or antioxidant approaches to improve fertility outcomes.