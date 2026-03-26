Men show major gaps in male fertility knowledge, study finds

An online survey of adult men found that male fertility knowledge remains patchy, even among supplement users, highlighting missed opportunities for earlier awareness, better-informed lifestyle choices, and more targeted public education.

Key takeaways Men in this study showed generally low knowledge of male fertility across both medical and lifestyle-related topics, with only 5 of 25 questions answered correctly by most respondents. Older men scored slightly higher, but the relationship between age and knowledge was weak, suggesting only a modest increase in fertility awareness over time. Men with a medical background and those suspected of or treated for infertility had higher knowledge than other participants, suggesting that prior exposure to the topic improves awareness. Supplement use was very common, with over 80% reporting supplementation, yet this did not translate into strong fertility knowledge. The paper highlights this as a gap between health-oriented behavior and fertility literacy.

Study: Analysis of adult men’s knowledge in the area of male fertility in relation to selected lifestyle factors. Image Credit: Vladimir Sukhachev / Shutterstock

In a recent study published in the journal Scientific Reports , researchers analyzed the level of knowledge among adult men about male fertility.

Infertility is the inability to conceive after at least one year of regular, unprotected sex. It affects about 10% to 18% of couples worldwide. In Europe, 16.5% of the population has experienced infertility. These figures are expected to rise in the future, in part due to the increase in age at which people plan to have children. Data from fertility clinics indicate that females seek infertility treatment more often than males.

However, diagnostic evaluation in both females and males is crucial, given that male factors account for about half of infertility cases. Studies report that male fertility is an indicator of overall health; males with fertility problems are more likely to have other issues, such as diabetes, prostate cancer, testicular cancer, or cardiovascular disease. Low awareness of male infertility contributes to delays in diagnosis and treatment.

Psychological Barriers and Treatment Awareness

Males often find it difficult to realize and cope with their fertility problems. They may perceive infertility as a personal failure and hesitate to discuss it. Although infertility is challenging, it is treatable in many cases.

Lifestyle modifications are often discussed as potentially important for male fertility, although this questionnaire study did not test their effects on fertility outcomes directly. Cessation of smoking, alcohol, and other substances is commonly recommended. A balanced diet and appropriate body weight are also essential.

Other lifestyle modifications may include regular physical activity, sufficient sleep, and stress management. While the impact of these lifestyle changes on overall well-being is established, their effects on semen parameters remain understudied. Although several lifestyle factors are modifiable, male self-awareness is pivotal to the introduction of effective interventions. As such, educating males about infertility is likely to support more informed decisions, though this study did not measure whether education improved fertility outcomes.

Study Design and Participant Demographics

In the present study, researchers assessed the level of knowledge among adult men regarding male fertility in relation to select health- and lifestyle-related factors. The study used an anonymous online questionnaire completed by adult males with diverse professional and demographic backgrounds. The questionnaire was developed by specialists in infertility and dietetics based on a literature review of lifestyle and infertility.

Questionnaire items focused on lifestyle factors and respondents’ general knowledge of the medical aspects of infertility. The questionnaire was administered in two parts: the first collected demographic details, including age, education, relationships, occupation, and children; the second covered male fertility-related items, comprising both lifestyle- and medical-related questions. The team used Spearman’s correlation coefficient to assess correlations between variables.

In total, 156 males aged 18 to 74 years completed the questionnaire. Most males (90%) were aged 30 years or younger. About 51% of respondents were in a relationship, whereas the remaining were single. Only 8% of participants had children.

Most individuals reported completing secondary education (60%) and living in cities with populations of more than 50,000 (72%). About 14% of respondents had a medical background, and only 3% had diagnosed or suspected fertility problems.

Correlation Between Age and Fertility Knowledge

The team observed a weak positive correlation between respondents’ scores on the second part of the questionnaire and age, with older respondents scoring slightly higher than younger ones.

A strong positive correlation was observed between respondents’ scores on lifestyle- and medical-related items, suggesting that they did not exhibit high levels of knowledge in either area. Importantly, only 5 of the 25 questionnaire items were answered correctly by most respondents, indicating a generally low level of knowledge overall.

Most participants (over 80%) reported using supplements, with a majority (85%) using multi-ingredient supplements.

Further, no significant associations were observed between participants’ characteristics (age, profession/education, and whether they were suspected/treated for infertility) and the supplement ingredients known to be associated with fertility.

Notably, there was a significant difference in the level of knowledge between individuals with a medical background and those without, and between males suspected or treated for infertility and those who were not.

Implications for Male Fertility Education

In sum, the study suggests that knowledge about male fertility was generally low in this sample, across both medical and lifestyle-related topics. Older respondents tended to score slightly higher, reflecting a weak positive correlation between age and knowledge score.

People with medical backgrounds generally demonstrated greater understanding than those without. Similarly, individuals suspected or treated for infertility had higher knowledge than those without fertility problems.

Limitations and Generalizability Considerations

These results suggest that educational efforts should focus on the broader population rather than healthcare providers and affected individuals, as these groups already exhibit higher levels of knowledge. Awareness initiatives may promote informed choices about lifestyle, supplementation, and treatment, and help increase males’ understanding of fertility.

Because the study was based on a voluntary anonymous online questionnaire, used an author-developed survey tool, and included a sample dominated by younger men, the findings should be interpreted with appropriate caution and may not be fully generalizable to all adult men.