NHS grant funds study on the use of weight-loss drugs for treating PCOS

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Aston UniversityApr 21 2026

Dr. Shagaf Bakour, a gynecologist and director of medical education at Aston Medical School, has won an NHS research grant to investigate the use of weight-loss drugs in the treatment of polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).

The project was co-developed with Dr. Hoda Harb, a consultant obstetrician and gynecologist at Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust who was a co-applicant on the funded grant.

PCOS is a common condition that affects how the ovaries work, affecting up to one in ten women of reproductive age. It can cause irregular periods, make it harder to get pregnant, and lead to symptoms such as acne or extra hair growth due to higher levels of male hormones (androgens). It is also linked to weight gain and an increased risk of diabetes and heart and circulation problems.

A type of medicine called GLP-1 receptor agonists - more commonly known as weight-loss and blood sugar control drugs, such as Mounjaro (tirzepatide) and Ozempic (semaglutide) -are already widely used. These medicines may also help women with PCOS, who are more likely to experience obesity, insulin resistance, diabetes, and related heart and circulation problems.

In order to investigate this, Dr Bakour, Dr Harb and a multidisciplinary team from Aston University and Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust have been awarded a £60,000 NHS research grant through the Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Research Fellowship scheme. The scheme supports projects which connect frontline clinicians and academic partners to improve patient care.

Initially, Dr Bakour and the team will review existing evidence of the use of GLP-1 receptor agonists for PCOS, to understand what is already known, identify important gaps, and determine which outcomes matter most to women and clinicians.

The next stage will involve securing the necessary governance and ethical approvals and linking fertility services, GP records and weight-management clinics to enable a real-world feasibility study. This will assess how these medicines are working in practice and whether they could lead to better, more consistent care for women living with PCOS.

Dr. Bakour said:

"The aim is to give women with PCOS evidence-informed, clearer treatment options and more consistent care. The project hopes to show whether these medicines can improve both general health and fertility health, while also helping local services develop clearer care pathways. Currently, care can vary, and women do not always get the same advice or treatment options. The research could lead to earlier support, better long-term health, and more joined-up care for a condition that affects many women but is still often overlooked.

"In the longer term, the work is intended to produce published evidence, support further external funding, and help prevent longer-term health problems linked to PCOS."

The effects of PCOS, which include infertility, are very emotive subjects and so we are delighted to support Dr Shagaf Bakour and Dr Hoda Harb with their research into possible treatments.

We should be doing all we can within research and development to advance healthcare for women and to better help future generations with this condition."

Professor Elizabeth Hughes, director of research and development at Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust

Source:

Aston University

Posted in: Medical Research News | Women's Health News | Pharmaceutical News

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