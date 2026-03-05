Targeted mRNA delivery restores sperm production and fertility in infertile mice

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
International Society for Stem Cell ResearchMar 5 2026

Researchers have found that targeted delivery of messenger RNA (mRNA) can restore sperm production and fertility in genetically infertile male mice. The findings, published today in Stem Cell Reports, demonstrate that transient mRNA treatment restored sperm production and enabled the birth of healthy offspring.

Up to 10% of couples worldwide are affected by infertility, according to World Health Organization estimates, and male factors are the primary cause in about half of those cases. In many instances, male infertility results from genetic defects that disrupt sperm production.

To develop a targeted method to address genetic defects linked to infertility, Takashi Shinohara of Kyoto University, Japan, and his team injected mRNA – a short-lived molecule containing the blueprint of a gene of interest – into the testes of mice. The use of mRNA was specifically chosen to avoid permanent genetic modification of testis cells or other cells in the body.

The researchers first confirmed that this approach successfully delivered the genetic blueprint to the relevant cell types – sperm-producing cells and supporting Sertoli cells in the testis. They then tested whether mRNA delivery could restore fertility in male mice carrying a specific genetic defect in Sertoli cells that blocks sperm production. This defect has also been implicated in human infertility and testicular disorders.

Related Stories

Delivery of mRNA, which remained active for two days, was sufficient to unblock spermatogenesis in these genetically infertile mice. Importantly, sperm collected from treated animals generated healthy pups when injected into mouse oocytes by in vitro fertilization.

This work demonstrates that mRNA delivery can rescue a specific genetic defect underlying male infertility in mice. Additional studies in animal models will be required to evaluate safety and efficacy before considering potential clinical applications in human patients.

Source:

International Society for Stem Cell Research

Journal reference:

Kanatsu-Shinohara, M., et al. (2026). Messenger RNA delivery into Sertoli cells restores fertility to congenitally infertile male mice. Stem Cell Reports. DOI:10.1016/j.stemcr.2026.102829. https://www.cell.com/stem-cell-reports/fulltext/S2213-6711(26)00040-8

Posted in: Cell Biology | Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Gender-affirming hormone therapy rewrites body proteins to match gender identity
Columbia researchers report first successful pregnancy using AI-guided sperm recovery method
Study links gut microbiome health directly to ovarian aging processes
Novel model expands fertility options for cancer patients
Natural ovulation matches hormone therapy success in frozen embryo transfer
Clinical trial disproves claims that antioxidant supplement boosts male fertility
Large Swedish study finds COVID-19 vaccination unrelated to fertility or childbirth rates
Repurposed kidney drug finerenone shows promise in treating premature ovarian insufficiency

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Fertility preferences remain high in rural Tanzania despite family planning access