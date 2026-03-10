Postbiotics may help treat PCOS by restoring microbiome balance

A growing body of research suggests that the gut microbiome may influence the hormonal and metabolic disruptions seen in PCOS. Scientists now propose that postbiotics, bioactive compounds produced by microbes, could one day complement existing treatments by restoring microbial balance and improving metabolic health.

Study: Therapeutic Application of Postbiotics in the Management of Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome. Image credit: Elif Bayraktar/Shutterstock.com

Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) is a common endocrine disorder among women of reproductive age, often hindering fertility and causing menstrual irregularity. Growing research interest has focused on its possible links with the gut microbiome. A recent review published in the journal ACS Nutrition Science explores the role of postbiotics as a promising complementary approach to PCOS management.

Hormonal imbalance and metabolic dysfunction define PCOS

PCOS is characterized by high androgen levels in premenopausal women, often accompanied by polycystic ovarian morphology and ovulatory dysfunction. Women with PCOS frequently have insulin resistance, often accompanied by acne, infertility, weight gain, and hirsutism. Both genetic and environmental factors may contribute to the pathogenesis of the condition.

The gut microbiome and PCOS

The gut microbiome comprises all microbial species in the gut: beneficial species such as Bifidobacterium and Lactobacillus, and potential pathogens such as Staphylococcus and Clostridium difficile.

Gut dysbiosis is an imbalance between beneficial and potentially pathogenic gut microbiota. It is linked to early-life antibiotic exposure and high-fat, high-sugar diets. It is associated with multiple harmful effects: Toxin production, infection, weakened intestinal epithelial barrier, immune dysregulation, altered serotonin levels, lowered mood, gut inflammation, obesity, and type 2 diabetes.

Women with PCOS often have associated gut dysbiosis, with fewer beneficial species but more potentially pathogenic species, including altered microbial diversity and shifts in several bacterial taxa, with studies reporting increased abundance of groups such as Actinobacteria and bacteria like Escherichia coli and Staphylococcus aureus. This imbalance between beneficial and harmful species may contribute to the associated metabolic dysfunction and gut inflammation.

Why postbiotics matter

PCOS management involves dietary changes, exercise, medication, and supplements. These increasingly include postbiotics, bioactive compounds, or cellular components derived from inactivated microorganisms or their metabolic activity. Prebiotics are non-digestible food components that feed beneficial gut bacteria, supporting the host's health and well-being.

Preliminary studies suggest that postbiotics may improve insulin sensitivity, reduce inflammation, and improve the composition and function of the gut microbiome. In addition, they may help reduce androgen levels, enhance glycemic control, and, theoretically, lower the risk of metabolic complications such as type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease. All these effects could be clinically relevant in PCOS.

Mechanisms linking gut dysbiosis and PCOS

Poor diet quality, including high consumption of processed foods and low intake of probiotics, is often implicated in the development of gut dysbiosis. Inadequate sleep, stress, drinking, smoking, and antibiotic use are other risk factors for this condition, which is associated with the reduced production of short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs).

SCFAs are potent immunomodulators and anti-inflammatory molecules. SCFAs, such as butyrate, are the primary energy source for intestinal epithelial cells, helping maintain the strength of the intestinal barrier. Reduced SCFA levels increase intestinal permeability, allowing bacteria to translocate from the gut lumen into the bloodstream. The authors suggest that this mechanism may partly explain reports that PCOS patients have higher levels of Gram-negative bacterial endotoxins in their blood. These are potent pro-inflammatory molecules. In addition, SCFAs are key to appetite regulation. They also increase insulin sensitivity, enhancing glucose and fat metabolism.

In addition to inflammation, therefore, dysbiosis is linked to insulin resistance. As a result, insulin signaling pathways are impaired. Downstream cascading effects may lead to reduced levels of sex hormone-binding globulin (SHBG) while increasing androgen production, contributing to elevated androgen levels.

The gut microbiota also helps metabolize estrogen. Therefore, dysbiosis may influence circulating levels of biologically active estrogen through altered microbial metabolism. These changes may contribute to the complex hormonal imbalances associated with PCOS, including hyperandrogenism and menstrual irregularities.

Management of PCOS

PCOS management often includes supplementation with a variety of vitamins, including D, E, and B complex, as well as omega-3 supplements, to improve overall health and insulin sensitivity while reducing inflammation.

Metformin and oral contraceptive pills are widely prescribed medications. Metformin primarily improves insulin sensitivity and metabolic parameters, while oral contraceptives help to regulate menstrual cycles by reducing androgen production. Anti-androgens are also used to counteract certain specific androgen effects, such as spironolactone or flutamide, for hirsutism and acne.

The current review focuses on the use of postbiotics as a promising complementary approach to PCOS management. Postbiotics include bioactive compounds such as SCFAs, vitamins, enzymes, and cell-surface components. Their popularity stems from the suggested health benefits they confer in the absence of live microbes. This makes them more shelf-stable.

For instance, postbiotics may increase levels of immunoregulatory and anti-inflammatory molecules, such as SCFAs, that protect the gut against immune-mediated damage, thereby improving gut health.

Postbiotics, such as SCFAs, may also help counter insulin resistance, a major component of PCOS. They may enhance insulin sensitivity and improve glucose uptake by target tissues, while also altering gut microbiome composition and bile acid metabolism to help regulate glucose and fat metabolism.

Postbiotics may also influence the production of trimethylamine-N-oxide (TMAO) from dietary components, such as choline, a metabolite associated with metabolic disorders and cardiovascular risk in some studies. In addition, SCFAs such as acetate and butyrate can increase adiponectin expression in adipose tissue, thereby improving insulin sensitivity and supporting host energy balance by promoting fat burning.

Other postbiotic compounds, including exopolysaccharides, may be particularly relevant in obese women with PCOS because experimental studies suggest they possess antioxidant and lipid-regulating properties.

Through their effects on the gut-brain axis, postbiotics may influence mood and possibly cognitive function, though evidence remains limited. By reversing the effects of gut dysbiosis, postbiotics may potentially improve PCOS symptoms. Their hormone-like effects operate bidirectionally to regulate the host endocrine system and metabolism, thereby improving the composition of the gut microbiome.

Limitations

The existing literature on postbiotics suffers severely from the lack of standardized definitions, leading to variability at every step from strain selection to final processing. This lack of consistency and reproducibility hinders regulatory oversight.

In addition, much of the current evidence comes from mechanistic studies, preclinical research, or studies of related microbiome interventions, with relatively limited direct clinical evidence in women with PCOS. Some clinical studies cited in the literature focus on probiotics or synbiotics rather than postbiotics themselves, highlighting the early stage of this research area.

Microbiome-based therapies may shape future PCOS treatment

This review article suggests that postbiotics may complement accepted PCOS therapies, such as metformin, by increasing insulin sensitivity and reducing inflammation. In addition, their favorable effects on the gut microbiome could make them useful adjuncts to oral contraceptive pills in PCOS. They could hold great promise for personalized therapy, based on an individual's gut microbiome profile.

However, there is little direct evidence of their safety or effectiveness in PCOS management, especially over the long term. Their molecular mechanisms of action need to be explained, and preclinical findings require further validation in human studies. Rigorous longitudinal research is essential to establish the role of postbiotics in PCOS and evolve evidence-based guidelines.

Download your PDF copy by clicking here.