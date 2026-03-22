Oral semaglutide fails to slow early Alzheimer’s decline in two phase 3 trials

Despite hopes raised by earlier observational studies and biomarker shifts, The Lancet trials found that oral semaglutide did not meaningfully slow clinical progression in early Alzheimer’s disease over two years.

Key Takeaways Oral semaglutide did not slow cognitive or functional decline in people with early Alzheimer’s disease. Two large phase 3 trials independently reached the same negative clinical result. Semaglutide produced some biomarker changes, but these did not translate into measurable patient benefit. Safety was broadly consistent with known semaglutide effects, with more gastrointestinal and weight-related side effects reported.

Study: Efficacy and safety of oral semaglutide 14 mg (flexible dose) in early-stage symptomatic Alzheimer's disease (evoke and evoke+): two phase 3, randomised, placebo-controlled trials. Image Credit: Nefedova Tanya / Shutterstock

A recent study published in The Lancet evaluated the safety and efficacy of oral semaglutide in people with early Alzheimer’s disease ( AD ). Alzheimer’s disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder marked by gradual cognitive and functional decline. Interventions targeting early stages of AD are considered critical for delaying disease progression and reducing long-term disability. Semaglutide, a glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonist ( GLP-1RA ), has shown promise in metabolic and cardiovascular conditions and is being explored for its potential neuroprotective effects.

Rationale for GLP-1RA Use in Alzheimer’s Disease

Neuroinflammation and neuroimmune dysfunction are increasingly recognized as key contributors to AD pathophysiology, particularly in early disease stages. Semaglutide, already approved for type 2 diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular risk reduction, has demonstrated effects on metabolic, vascular, and inflammatory pathways in preclinical studies. Observational research has suggested a reduced risk of dementia among patients treated with GLP-1RAs, although prior clinical trials have been limited by small sample sizes and design constraints.

Phase 3 Trials Design and Patient Population

The study analyzed results from the evoke and evoke+ trials, two large multicenter, randomized, placebo-controlled phase 3 trials conducted across 566 sites in 40 countries. Participants aged 55–85 years with mild Alzheimer’s dementia or mild cognitive impairment ( MCI ) and confirmed amyloid pathology were included. Patients received flexible doses of oral semaglutide (up to 14 mg) or placebo over 156 weeks alongside standard care. The primary endpoint was the change in cognitive and functional decline measured by the Clinical Dementia Rating Sum of Boxes ( CDR-SB ) at week 104.

No Significant Cognitive Benefit Observed

Across both trials, semaglutide did not demonstrate a statistically meaningful improvement in cognitive or functional outcomes compared to placebo. The difference in CDR-SB scores between treatment groups was minimal, and no significant effects were observed across secondary endpoints, including memory, cognitive assessments, and daily functioning measures. As the primary endpoint was not met, further confirmatory statistical testing was not pursued.

Safety Profile and Biomarker Changes

Semaglutide showed a safety profile consistent with previous studies in other conditions. Common adverse effects included weight loss, reduced appetite, and gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea. While adverse events were slightly more frequent in the treatment group, serious safety outcomes, including fatalities, were similar between groups. Biomarker analyses revealed reductions in inflammatory markers such as high-sensitivity C-reactive protein and modest improvements in cerebrospinal fluid markers linked to neuroinflammation and neurodegeneration. However, these biological effects did not translate into measurable clinical benefits.

Implications for Alzheimer’s Treatment Strategies

The findings indicate that oral semaglutide does not slow cognitive or functional decline in patients with early-stage Alzheimer’s disease over a two-year period. Despite promising signals from observational and preclinical research, this large-scale clinical trial does not support its use as a disease-modifying therapy in this population. Differences between this trial and earlier studies may reflect variations in patient populations, treatment duration, or study design, including the distinction between prevention and treatment of symptomatic disease.

Future Directions in Neurodegenerative Disease Research

Although semaglutide demonstrated some favorable biomarker changes, further research is needed to determine whether GLP-1RAs may have a role in earlier or preventive stages of Alzheimer’s disease. Future studies may also explore combination therapies, longer treatment durations, or different patient subgroups to better understand potential therapeutic benefits. The results underscore the complexity of translating metabolic and anti-inflammatory effects into meaningful clinical outcomes in neurodegenerative diseases.