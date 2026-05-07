Older adults’ lifestyle predicts willingness to embrace smart home innovations

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JMIR PublicationsMay 7 2026

As the global population ages, smart homes are often touted as the ultimate solution for independent living. However, a new study published in JMIR Aging, a leading Q1 journal from JMIR Publications, suggests that technology developers and policymakers may be missing the mark by treating older adults as a monolithic group.

The research, titled "Segmentation of Older People's Needs and Readiness for Smart Homes by Residentially Based Lifestyles in Spain: Survey Study," identifies distinct lifestyle segments that determine whether an older person is likely to embrace or reject smart home innovations.

Moving beyond age

The study, led by Jiyeon Yu, Angélica de Antonio, and Elena Villalba-Mora from the Universidad Politécnica de Madrid, surveyed older adults across Spain to move beyond simple demographic data. Instead, they focused on residentially based lifestyles, a combination of daily habits, living environments, and social engagement levels.

The data indicates that an individual's readiness to adopt smart technology is deeply tied to their specific experience within their home and community. The researchers found that segmenting the population based on lifestyle allows for more accurate predictions of technology utilization. This approach helps identify which specific innovations, such as fall detection, automated lighting, or social robots, are most likely to be accepted by different groups of residents.

Key findings

The researchers identified specific clusters within the older population, ranging from tech-ready urbanites to those in more traditional or isolated residential settings. Key takeaways from the study include:

  • The Lifestyle Predictor: A resident's daily routine and social connectivity are more significant indicators of smart home readiness than chronological age.

  • Tailored Interventions: Technology for aging-in-place must be customized to specific lifestyle segments to avoid tech-abandonment.

  • Barriers to Entry: Perception of privacy and the perceived intrusiveness of sensors vary significantly across different lifestyle groups.

Implications for the future of gerontechnology

This study provides a roadmap for engineers and healthcare providers to design more empathetic and effective digital health environments. By understanding these segments, the industry can transition from generic smart homes to personalized living spaces that truly support the diverse needs of the elderly.

The findings emphasize that successful aging-in-place depends not just on the sophistication of the hardware, but on how well the technology integrates into the existing social and daily habits of the resident.

Source:

JMIR Publications

Journal reference:

https://aging.jmir.org/2026/1/e75110

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Healthcare News

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