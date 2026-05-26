Chronic oral inflammation may impair female fertility and egg quality

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Hebrew University of JerusalemMay 26 2026

Chronic oral inflammation may impair female fertility by triggering a systemic immune response that affects the ovaries. A new study shows this leads to oxidative damage, reduced egg quality, disrupted follicle development and reduced live birth rate. These findings point to a potential biological link between oral health and unexplained infertility, opening new directions for future treatments.

A new study led by Prof. Michael Klutstein at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and Prof. Asaf Wilensky at the Hebrew University-Hadassah Medical center and spearheaded by the students Dr. Paz Kles and Stephen Ameho has uncovered a striking biological link between chronic oral inflammation and female fertility, suggesting that conditions in the mouth may have far-reaching effects on reproductive health.

Published in the Journal of Dental Research, the study shows that persistent inflammation in the oral cavity can impair ovarian function, reduce egg quality, and ultimately lower fertility rates.

Researchers examined in a mouse model inflammation associated with dental implants, a common clinical scenario, and tracked how immune signals spread throughout the body. Their findings reveal that inflammation does not remain confined to the oral cavity but triggers a systemic immune response that reaches the ovaries.

The consequences were significant. Chronic oral inflammation in the animals was linked to increased levels of inflammatory cytokines in the ovaries, along with shifts in immune cell populations. This was accompanied by oxidative damage to ovarian tissue, impaired development of follicles, and reduced quality of oocytes. 

These biological changes translated into measurable reproductive outcomes, with markedly reduced live birth rates observed under inflammatory conditions.

The study also identified deeper cellular effects. Oocytes exhibited DNA damage and epigenetic alterations resembling those seen in reproductive aging, pointing to a possible mechanism by which inflammation accelerates the decline in fertility.

Inflammation is often thought of as a localized response, but our findings show that it can have systemic consequences that extend as far as the reproductive system. This work suggests that chronic oral inflammation may be an underrecognized factor in female infertility, potentially contributing to cases that currently have no clear explanation."

Prof. Michael Klutstein, Hebrew University of Jerusalem

Related Stories

The findings add to growing evidence that oral health is closely linked to overall health. Chronic oral inflammatory conditions such as periodontitis are widespread and have already been associated with a range of systemic diseases.

The researchers note that further investigation in clinical settings will be essential to determine how these findings translate to patient care. If confirmed, the work could open new avenues for diagnosis and treatment, including the use of anti-inflammatory or antioxidant approaches to improve fertility outcomes.

Source:

Hebrew University of Jerusalem

Journal reference:

Kles, P., et al. (2026). Chronic Oral Inflammation Impairs Female Reproduction in a Murine Model. Journal of Dental Research. DOI: 10.1177/00220345251412768. https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/00220345251412768

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Birth control skepticism, teen fertility education center stage at Trump’s women’s health summit
Oral semaglutide fails to slow early Alzheimer’s decline in two phase 3 trials
Oral AD109 improves sleep apnea severity but tolerability remains a challenge
Blood-cell X chromosome loss may predict lower natural fertility
Researchers discover how overpopulation reduces fertility
U.S. study links ultra-processed foods to lower odds of fertility
Vitamin E intake linked to a key fertility hormone in women trying to conceive
Oral bacteria can reveal your true biological age and health risks

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Study connects ultra-processed diets to fertility and embryo development