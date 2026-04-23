Endoscopic procedure may prevent weight regain after GLP-1 discontinuation

An outpatient procedure may offer a way for the estimated 70% of people who discontinue popular weight-loss drugs to avoid regaining the pounds they shed, according to a study to be presented at Digestive Disease Week® (DDW) 2026. Nearly one in five adults with obesity have taken a glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1), and many experience weight rebound once they stop the drug, regaining their lost weight within 18 months on average.

The study presents the first blinded, randomized, sham-controlled evidence that the procedure known as duodenal mucosal resurfacing may offer a safe, effective and lasting way to maintain drug-free weight loss following GLP-1 discontinuation.

As effective as GLP-1 medications are, many people stop taking them because of cost, side effects or simply not wanting to take a drug long-term. But, if they stop these medications, weight regain occurs in the vast majority of patients, and the metabolic benefits are lost. Finding a treatment that allows patients to stop these medications without weight regain or loss of metabolic benefit is a huge unmet need. These findings indicate that this minimally invasive procedure may provide lasting weight-loss maintenance." Shelby Sullivan, MD, lead author, director of the Endoscopic Bariatric and Metabolic Program at Dartmouth Health Weight Center and professor of medicine, Dartmouth Geisel School of Medicine

Duodenal mucosal resurfacing is an investigational endoscopic procedure that uses targeted heat to ablate (burn) the unhealthy inner mucosal lining of the duodenum, the upper part of the small intestine that sits just below the stomach. The REMAIN-1 trial is testing whether duodenal mucosal resurfacing, which stimulates the growth of new, healthy tissue, can result in a sustained metabolic reset.

The findings are based on the first group of trial participants, who now have six months of follow-up data. Of the 45 participants in the trial's midpoint cohort, 29 underwent resurfacing and 16 received a sham procedure. All participants underwent their procedure after they lost at least 15% of total body weight using tirzepatide and then discontinued the drug.

Patients lost approximately 40 pounds on GLP-1 therapy. Six months after stopping the drug, those who had the sham procedure regained 40% more weight than the treatment group. Moreover, those who had more tissue resurfaced regained just 7 pounds, maintaining over 80% of their weight loss, while the sham control group regained about double that amount. The difference between the treatment and control groups appears to be widening from one to six months post-intervention, suggesting the potential for durable weight maintenance with the procedure.

"What's particularly encouraging is that the benefit appears to increase over time rather than fade, and that it behaves like a drug in terms of dose response," Dr. Sullivan said. "That gives us confidence that we're targeting the right biology."

No serious complications were reported from either the device or the procedure.

"Other than recovering from the general anesthesia, there isn't much recovery time involved," Dr. Sullivan said. "You can be back to your daily routine in about a day. Participants could not tell if they had the sham or real procedure because there are not a lot of symptoms after the procedure."

The procedure focuses on the small bowel, where the hormones mimicked by GLP-1 drugs are produced, Dr. Sullivan said. Over time, high-fat, high-sugar diets can lead to thickening and other changes in the duodenal mucosal layer. These changes rewire how the gut responds to food, affecting hormone production and leading to insulin resistance and metabolic diseases. By rejuvenating the mucosal layer, the resurfacing procedure aims to reset individuals' metabolism to their new post-GLP-1 weight, leading to sustained effects.

Duodenal mucosal resurfacing is an investigational outpatient procedural therapy. The more than 300-participant pivotal REMAIN-1 program, sponsored by Fractyl Health, is fully enrolled and randomized, with topline six-month pivotal cohort data expected early in the fourth quarter of 2026 and a planned marketing submission later in the year.