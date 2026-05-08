Cultural differences shape how mothers encourage early helping in infants

New research from Durham University shows that the way parents instruct and encourage infants to help plays a key role in how helping behavior develops, and that these approaches vary across cultures.

The study, published in Developmental Psychology, followed 273 infants and their mothers in the United Kingdom, rural Uganda, and urban Uganda.

It examined how early helping behavior emerges and how mothers support it in everyday interactions.

Infants took part in two types of tasks. In one, spontaneous helping was measured without any requests, allowing researchers to see whether babies would help on their own.

In another, mothers were observed asking their children to complete simple tasks, such as putting objects away, providing insight into how parents actively guide helping behavior.

The study found clear cultural differences in parenting styles.

In both Ugandan settings, mothers more often used direct and insistent instructions to their infants, referred to as 'assertive scaffolding'. For example, 'put the pen in the box now'.

In the United Kingdom, mothers were more likely to use encouragement, explanations, and choice-based language, known as 'deliberate scaffolding'. For example, 'mummy needs the pen to go in the box, please can you help mummy, good girl!'.

The findings showed that assertive scaffolding was linked to higher levels of helping.

Infants whose mothers used clear and firm instructions were more likely to help both when asked and spontaneously, suggesting that direct guidance is an effective way of supporting early prosocial behavior.

The research also found differences in parents' cultural expectations around helping. In Ugandan contexts, helping is expected from an early age and is closely tied to shared responsibilities in daily life.

In the United Kingdom, helping is more often framed as a matter of personal choice, with greater emphasis on independence.

Research like ours shows that infants have a strong motivation to help from an early age, wherever they grow up. While encouragement is thought to support helping in Western cultures, we actually found clear instructions worked better. This was more common in Uganda, where children's helping is a necessity in day-to-day life." Professor Zanna Clay, senior author of the study, Durham University

The study indicates that while infants everywhere show a natural capacity to help others, the way this behavior develops is shaped by cultural values and parenting practices.

The findings highlight the importance of looking beyond Western contexts to better understand how cooperation and social behavior develop worldwide.