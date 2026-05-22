Mental disorders surpass other conditions as leading global cause of disability

Nearly 1.2 billion people worldwide are living with a mental disorder, nearly double the number recorded in 1990. According to a new study, this stark rise has placed mental disorders as the leading cause of disability globally, surpassing cardiovascular disease, cancer, and musculoskeletal conditions.

The study, led by researchers at the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) in collaboration with partners at the University of Queensland and published in The Lancet, identified that mental disorders disproportionately impact people aged 15–19 and women. It examined the prevalence and burden of mental disorders across both sexes, 25 age groups, 21 regions, and 204 countries and territories from 1990 to 2023, making it the most comprehensive analysis of mental disorder burden to date.

The study assessed 12 mental disorders, with anxiety disorders and major depressive disorder (MDD) ranking 11th and 15th, respectively, in burden among 304 diseases and injuries worldwide.

Mental disorders are now the leading driver of disability worldwide.

In 2023, mental disorders accounted for 171 million disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) globally, placing these conditions as the fifth-leading cause of total disease burden. DALYs are a measure of overall health loss, combining years lived with disability and years of life lost due to premature death. Mental disorders accounted for more than 17% of all years lived with disability worldwide. This reflects the substantial and growing impact of mental disorders across populations.

Recent increases have been driven largely by anxiety disorders and major depressive disorder. Since 2019, the age-standardized prevalence of major depressive disorder has risen by about 24%, while anxiety disorders have increased by more than 47%, with both conditions peaking in the years following the COVID-19 pandemic.

These rising trends may reflect both the lingering effects of pandemic-related stress and longer-term structural drivers such as poverty, insecurity, abuse, violence, and declining social connectedness. Addressing this growing challenge will require sustained investment in mental health systems, expanded access to care, and coordinated global action to better support populations most at risk." Dr. Damian Santomauro, first author, Associate Professor at the Queensland Centre for Mental Health Research in partnership with the University of Queensland

Dr. Santomauro is also an Affiliate Assistant Professor at IHME

The burden peaks in adolescence and disproportionately affects women.

Mental disorders affect individuals across all stages of life, but the types of conditions and their impact vary by age. In early childhood, conditions such as autism spectrum disorder, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), conduct disorder, and idiopathic developmental intellectual disability are most prevalent, with boys affected at higher rates than girls. As children grow into adolescence, anxiety and MDD are the leading contributors to mental disorder burden.

"Our findings show that mental disorder burden peaks among 15–19-year-olds, which is a critical developmental period that can shape trajectories for education, employment, and relationships," said co-author Dr. Alize Ferrari, Honorary Associate Professor at the Queensland Centre for Mental Health Research in partnership with the University of Queensland. Dr. Ferrari is also an Affiliate Assistant Professor at IHME.

In 2023, 620 million women of all ages were living with a mental disorder compared to 552 million men of all ages globally. Women accounted for 92.6 million DALYs, compared to 78.6 million among men, indicating a higher overall burden. These differences are likely shaped by a complex mix of factors, including greater exposure to domestic violence and sexual abuse, increased caregiving responsibilities, and structural inequalities such as gender discrimination.

Mental disorders impact populations worldwide, highlighting gaps in care.

Mental disorders burden increased in every region of the world between 1990 and 2023, though the scale and pattern of that burden differ substantially across regions and levels of development. High-income regions such as Australasia and Western Europe recorded some of the highest burden rates globally, particularly in countries like the Netherlands, Portugal, and Australia. Large increases in mental disorder burden rates were also observed in Western sub-Saharan Africa and parts of South Asia.

These patterns translate into substantial impacts for communities worldwide. Mental disorders impact families and caregivers, reduce workforce participation and productivity, and place growing demands on health systems and government resources. GBD analyses estimate that only about 9% of individuals with major depressive disorder globally receive minimally adequate treatment, with less than 5% receiving adequate care in 90 countries. Across 204 countries and territories, only a small number of high-income settings, including Australia, Canada, and the Netherlands, have treatment coverage exceeding 30%, highlighting major global gaps in care.

Expanding access to services, particularly in low- and middle-income countries, will be critical to improving coverage. Achieving this will require coordinated global action and sustained investment in mental health systems to improve outcomes worldwide.