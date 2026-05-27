Mount Sinai opens integrated clinical center for womens health

The Mount Sinai Health System is opening the Carolyn Rowan Center for Women's Health and Wellness, a transformative new model for women's health that brings together multidisciplinary clinical expertise, structured care pathways, and leading-edge research innovation to deliver more personalized, comprehensive care for women across the entire lifespan. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the 11,000-square-foot facility on Manhattan's Upper East Side, at 1427 Madison Avenue, will be held on Wednesday, May 27.

Made possible by a generous philanthropic gift from Mount Sinai Trustee Carolyn Rowan, the Rowan Women's Health Center brings together a wide range of women's health services under one roof to create a more connected, comprehensive, and coordinated care experience for women. The Center provides personalized and proactive multispecialty services in one destination, including gynecology, obstetrics, perimenopause and menopause care, endocrinology, cardiology, behavioral and mental health, orthopedics and musculoskeletal health, sexual health, pelvic-floor physical therapy, nutrition, and gynecologic surgery. Onsite diagnostics include bone density testing, body composition analysis, and advanced gynecologic ultrasound, allowing coordinated evaluation and treatment.

Women often see multiple providers within a system that is difficult to navigate, particularly for conditions with interconnected symptoms. The Rowan Women's Health Center was designed to bring experts together in a centralized, integrative clinical space to deliver coordinated, thoughtful, and comprehensive care." Joanne L. Stone, MD, MS, Ellen and Howard C. Katz Chair of the Raquel and Jaime Gilinski Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Science at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

The Rowan Women's Health Center offers a groundbreaking approach to care that is organized around themed clinical pathways, known collectively as MyPath, providing women with guided multi-visit experiences that align specialists, diagnostics, and therapies over time. The first to launch in a series of signature pathways is MyPath Balance 40+ for women ages 40 and up. It will address the hormonal and cardiometabolic transitions of midlife, integrating hormonal and non-hormonal menopause management with heart, metabolic, bone, brain, and sleep health, along with behavioral wellness.

Future pathways offered at the Center will include MyPath Moms, MyPath Surgical Journey, MyPath Vitality 60+, and MyPath Healthspan. Each pathway will provide coordinated care over an extended period of time designed around the biological transitions of women's lives. It will be tailored to the patient's needs, combining evidence-based medical treatments with integrative approaches such as nutrition counseling, pelvic-floor physical therapy, and precision diagnostic testing. Women may also access specialty services independently of a pathway, for flexible entry points based on their specific needs.

The Center's integrative care model was developed under the guidance of Clinical Strategy Leader Anna Barbieri, MD, FACOG, a board-certified gynecologist and integrative medicine physician who is a nationally recognized menopause specialist. The Center's medical director is Francesco Callipari, MD, FACOG, Chief Operating Officer for the OB/GYN service line at the Mount Sinai Health System, who will oversee clinical excellence, quality standards, and multidisciplinary integration across specialties.

"Women's health is complex, interconnected, and historically under-researched. By coordinating care across specialties and aligning it with the biology of each life stage, we can improve outcomes and give women greater clarity and agency in their health decisions," said Dr. Barbieri.

The Rowan Women's Health Center will also serve as a research hub that translates emerging science directly into patient care, led by Leslee J. Shaw, PhD, Director of The Blavatnik Family Women's Health Research Institute at Mount Sinai. Robust research with a special focus on differences in sex-specific biology will continue across the Mount Sinai Health System to advance understanding of conditions that disproportionately affect women, including cardiovascular disease and menopause-related conditions such as brain fog and osteoporosis.

"I am thrilled to see this innovative space open in New York City, as my vision has always been to help women feel understood and cared for at every stage of life," Ms. Rowan said. "I was born at Mount Sinai, my children were delivered at Mount Sinai, and I'm extremely grateful to the Mount Sinai community for turning this vision into reality. This new Center will impact the lives of women, helping them to thrive across every phase of life."

"This Center represents a new model of care for women-one that brings together multidisciplinary expertise, coordinated clinical pathways, and leading-edge research in a single, integrated setting," said Brendan G. Carr, MD, MA, MS, Chief Executive Officer of the Mount Sinai Health System. "Thanks to Carolyn Rowan's extraordinary vision and generosity, we are creating a place where women can access seamless, personalized care at every stage of life. This Center is not only about improving the experience of care; it's about advancing outcomes, accelerating discovery, and setting a new standard for women's health."

The Rowan Women's Health Center was created through a comprehensive gut renovation at the main campus of The Mount Sinai Hospital to provide a modern, calm, and restorative space that includes 15 exam rooms, three pelvic-floor therapy rooms, two outpatient procedure rooms, a bone density scanner room, four ultrasound rooms, a nonstress testing room, changing suite, conference room, and waiting area.