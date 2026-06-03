Patented technology enables real-time detection of surgical bleeding sources

The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) officially issued a new patent to Wayne State University and RediMinds Inc. of Southfield, Michigan. The patent protects a pioneering technological advancement developed in the university's laboratories.

U.S. Patent No. 12,635,098 B2, issued on May 26, 2026, is titled, "Systems and Methods for Detecting, Localizing, Assessing and Visualizing Bleeding in a Surgical Field." It recognizes an inventive step forward in addressing intraoperative bleeding, a major complication of minimally invasive surgeries that negatively impacts surgical outcomes.

The research was led by Dr. Abhilash K. Pandya, professor of electrical and computer engineering in the James and Patricia Anderson College of Engineering.

Surgical bleeding during robotic or laparoscopic procedures is a significant challenge and a cause of poor patient outcomes, including death. Significant unexpected bleeding can block the visualization of the surgical field, a situation known as a "red out."

This patented technology assists a surgeon in detecting and visualizing significant arterial bleeding in real time during surgical procedures. The technology leverages a surgical camera with computer vision techniques and machine learning that detects and locates sources of intraoperative arterial bleeding. The sources will be presented to the surgeon using augmented reality overlays, enabling him/her to control the bleeding precisely and quickly.

The bleeding management system is intended as an add-on to an existing robotic or laparoscopic surgical system, of which there are over 2,000 and 7,000, respectively, in hospitals around the United States.

This patent represents an important step toward the future of AI-assisted robotic surgery. As artificial intelligence becomes more mature, it will serve as a watchful partner to the surgeon - monitoring bleeding, patient condition, surgeon fatigue, etc. - while providing timely warnings and proactive support to help prevent patient injury." Dr. Abhilash K. Pandya, professor of electrical and computer engineering, James and Patricia Anderson College of Engineering

There are numerous benefits to this new technology, including improving patient outcomes, saving lives and improving patient health. In addition, it will reduce the need for blood transfusions and donations. It will also reduce the length of hospital stays, infection rates and treatment costs, and advance the frontier of intelligent surgical safety tools.

"This patent exemplifies the kind of transformative research taking place in the James and Patricia Anderson College of Engineering," said Dean Ali Abolmaali. "Dr. Pandya and his collaborators have combined expertise in artificial intelligence, computer vision and medical technology to address a critical challenge in modern surgery. Innovations like this demonstrate how engineering research can improve patient outcomes, advance health care and create technologies with the potential to benefit people around the world."

"This patent reflects our sustained commitment to moving discoveries from the lab directly to the marketplace," said Taunya Phillips, assistant vice president for technology commercialization at Wayne State. "By securing this intellectual property, we ensure that our research creates real-world societal and economic benefits. I look forward to our continued work with Dr. Pandya, and the impact this technology will have on the important work of surgeons in Michigan and beyond."