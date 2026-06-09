Extreme heat disrupts treatment and daily routines for cancer patients

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of Miami Miller School of MedicineJun 9 2026

New research published in the journal Environmental Research: Climate found that extreme heat is already influencing how people with cancer manage daily life, access care, and make treatment-related decisions. 

The study, led by researchers from Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, part of the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, as well as from the Rosenstiel School of Marine, Atmospheric, and Earth Science and the School of Nursing and Health Studies, highlights the need to integrate environmental risk into cancer care planning, from clinical conversations and appointment planning to caregiver guidance and community support. 

Based on in-depth interviews with cancer-affected individuals in South Florida, a region that is warming faster than many parts of the country, the research offers an early view into challenges that health systems elsewhere may soon face as extreme heat becomes a more constant presence globally. 

What we heard was that heat touches nearly every part of people's routines. It affects when people go outside, whether they adhere to medical advice, how connected they feel and how much they spend just to stay safe and comfortable." 

Kilan C. Ashad-Bishop, Ph.D., a Sylvester and Rosenstiel researcher and lead author of the study

Some patients delayed or skipped medical visits to avoid heat exposure. Others reduced physical activity, social interaction or essential errands. For individuals already managing treatment side effects, fatigue or financial strain, heat became another force narrowing their choices. 

Extreme heat refers to significantly hotter periods-and often more humid-than average for a given place and time, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. As global temperatures continue to rise, longer heat seasons and more frequent extreme heat days are expected. 

And as a particularly strong El Niño approaches, climate experts predict that 2027 could be the planet's warmest year on record.

Despite growing evidence that environmental conditions pose health risks, little research has focused specifically on how extreme heat affects people with cancer. To address that gap, the researchers turned directly to those experiencing it. 

Related Stories

The qualitative study, titled "When It Comes to Heat, I Retreat": Heat Impacts and Adaptation Practices Among People With Cancer," included interviews with 20 adults across 18 ZIP codes in South Florida, one of the nation's most heat-exposed regions. All participants had a history of cancer diagnosis or treatment and described how heat affects their health, access to care, finances and social lives. 

Interviews were conducted in English and Haitian Creole, capturing experiences across communities and highlighting how heat stress can compound existing health and financial challenges.

Participants described adapting in creative ways, such as limiting outdoor activity, planning errands during cooler hours, staying indoors and relying heavily on air conditioning. But those adaptations often came with tradeoffs that affected health, independence and quality of life. 

Rather than triggering sudden crises, the researchers found that heat strain often works incrementally through a series of small compromises that can quietly shape long-term well-being. 

"We saw people making calculations as constant as heat stress in South Florida," Dr. Ashad-Bishop said. "They're weighing comfort against care, safety against necessity. Those decisions add up." 

"This isn't just about weather advisories," said Sophia George, Ph.D., Sylvester researcher, associate professor in the Miller School's Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Sciences and senior author of the study. "It's about recognizing heat as a health stressor and helping patients plan for it as part of everyday care." 

Source:

University of Miami Miller School of Medicine

Journal reference:

Ashad-Bishop, K. C., et al. (2026). “When it comes to heat, I retreat”: heat impacts and adaptation practices among people with cancer. Environmental Research: Climate. DOI: 10.1088/2752-5295/ae70d3. https://iopscience.iop.org/article/10.1088/2752-5295/ae70d3

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Genetic testing finds breast cancer risks that standard screening models miss
First-in-class cancer drug gamitrinib evaluated in phase 1 clinical trial
Blood protein signature can predict lung cancer risk before diagnosis
Mature intestinal cells regain stem cell behavior to trigger tumor growth
New AI tool cuts breast cancer biopsy wait times
Simple probiotic may treat acid reflux and prevent cancer
GLP-1 medications linked to lower breast cancer risk in women
Popular supplement creatine supercharges critical immune cells fighting cancer

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Researchers challenge the traditional understanding of how histone deacetylase inhibitors function