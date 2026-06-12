PhoreMost announces lead oncology program and appoints Chief Medical Officer to support clinical entry

PhoreMost Limited, a biotech company focused on turning scientific breakthroughs into life-changing cancer drugs, today announced its lead program, PMC-001, a next-generation, small molecule microtubule targeting agent (MTA) for primary and secondary brain cancers. The milestone marks the Company’s progress towards first-in-human clinical trials, with a pipeline of differentiated and first-in-class assets in oncology.

PMC-001 is a highly differentiated, orally bioavailable MTA, positioned to treat primary brain cancers, including glioblastoma, and secondary brain cancers frequently metastasizing from advanced lung, breast and other tumor types, with strong potential for further indication expansion. While existing MTAs, such as taxanes, are broadly effective against multiple cancer types, they exhibit a lack of oral bioavailability and blood-brain barrier penetration. Primary and secondary brain cancers represent areas of significant unmet clinical need and high prevalence, creating a multibillion-dollar market opportunity.

PMC-001 is a small molecule with favorable drug-like properties possessing oral activity, CNS-penetration and ease of scaling. Preclinical safety and toxicology studies have demonstrated strong anti-tumor efficacy with excellent tolerability across diverse oncology-focused models with an attractive dosing regimen. CMC has now been completed and PhoreMost is preparing imminent regulatory filings for trial initiation. The program originates from the Company’s longstanding collaboration with Sentinel Oncology, with PhoreMost now taking the candidate forward.

Gabriel Fox, MB BChir, joins PhoreMost as Consulting Chief Medical Officer to lead the clinical development of PMC-001. Dr Fox completed his medical training at the University of Cambridge and brings 30 years of industry experience from global pharmaceutical companies such as Roche and Gilead Sciences, spanning the entire drug development process.

PMC-001 shows striking tumor growth inhibition and holds great promise in delivering clinical benefit to patient groups that represent the highest areas of unmet need – announcing the program is a fantastic milestone. With Gabriel’s extensive experience, we are excited to build on the impressive preclinical proof points and progress towards first-in-human trials, to deliver on our promise of unlocking the next generation of medicines.” Dr Neil Torbett, CEO, PhoreMost

Dr Gabriel Fox, Consulting CMO of PhoreMost, added: “I am thrilled to be joining PhoreMost as it reaches this significant milestone and approaches clinical stage. PMC-001 has performed exceptionally well in preclinical studies, the nature of the asset and mechanism of action is particularly impressive and will deliver clinical efficacy inflections rapidly. PMC-001 is well positioned to make a real difference. Having seen first-hand the patient need for new treatment options for both primary brain cancers and cancers with brain metastases, I am excited to be a part of the team moving it into the clinic.”