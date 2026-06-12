Renowned physician‑scientist to lead Houston Methodist's cell and gene therapy research

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Houston MethodistJun 12 2026

Malcolm Brenner, an internationally recognized physician‑scientist renowned for his leadership in cell and gene therapy, has been tapped to lead the newly formed Houston Methodist Center for Cell and Gene Therapy. 

The center will bring together scientists and clinicians across Houston Methodist's academic research and clinical care settings to discover and advance new therapies for a wide range of diseases. Its collaborative approach will unite expertise across disciplines and accelerate the translation of promising pre-clinical discoveries into clinical evaluation. The center will also support the development of both genetic and cellular therapies designed to address congenital and acquired conditions throughout the body. 

Malcom Brenner is a pioneer in the field of cell and gene therapy and is uniquely qualified to lead Houston Methodist's research efforts in this field. His vision and leadership will play a pivotal role in advancing our work in this space." 

Jenny Chang, president and CEO, Houston Methodist Academic Institute

In addition to Brenner, the center will house a team of translational research scientists, physician-scientists, and support staff. Brenner and team will continue their long-term collaborations at Baylor College of Medicine and Texas Children's Hospital. 

Brenner, a professor of pediatrics, medicine, molecular and human genetics and translational biology at Baylor College of Medicine, is known for his foundational contributions to cell and gene therapy as viable clinical treatments. Trained as a physician-scientist in immunology and hematology, he helped redefine bone marrow transplantation as a form of cell therapy and was among the first to show that engineered immune cells could safely and effectively treat infection and cancer. His research established the clinical potential of virus-specific T cells and gene-modified hematopoietic stem cells, laying the groundwork for therapies that provide durable, and in some cases lifelong, benefits for patients. 

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Beyond his scientific discoveries, Brenner has played a key role in shaping the global infrastructure for cell and gene therapy research. A leader in major scientific societies and an architect of early standards for the field, he helped guide how these complex therapies are developed, regulated and delivered. Elected to the National Academy of Medicine and National Academy of Inventors, Brenner has received numerous honors recognizing his scientific impact and mentorship. He earned his medical degree and doctorate from the University of Cambridge in England. 

Source:

Houston Methodist

Posted in: Medical Science News

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