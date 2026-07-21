UVA researcher wins federal grant to develop tools for studying rare circulating cells

Add News Medical on Googleas a preferred source
University of Virginia School of Engineering and Applied ScienceJul 21 2026Reviewed

A University of Virginia School of Engineering and Applied Science faculty researcher earned a major new federal grant to develop emerging tools to work with some of the rarest circulating cells in the human body, a step toward better treatments for diseases such as cancer and infection.

The project is led by Nathan Swami, a professor of electrical and computer engineering who also holds an affiliated appointment with the University of Virginia Cancer Center. The four-year, $1.1 million National Institutes of Health grant addresses a longstanding challenge in biology and medicine: researchers using current cell-testing methods to study or develop new treatments often miss rare but highly influential circulating cells that are hidden within larger cell populations. 

Most existing approaches to studying cells focus on identifying broad categories - such as red blood cells, immune cells and others. But within those groups are smaller subpopulations of cells that may drive disease progression, treatment response and even immunity, Swami said. Researchers need better tools to observe not just what those cells are made of chemically, but how they physically behave. 

From hidden cells to better diagnoses

We develop tools that can measure at the cellular and molecular scale, but focus on the physical properties of molecules and cells. There are many functions in our body where physical properties make a huge difference."

Nathan Swami, professor of electrical and computer engineering, University of Virginia School of Engineering and Applied Science

For example, Swami's research centers on cellular plasticity - the ability of cells to change physical properties and adapt to new conditions. In diseases ranging from cancer to infection, small subpopulations of cells can drive outcomes, despite representing only a tiny fraction of the total cell population. 

To study them though, researchers first need better ways to find them. Current biopsy methods work well for examining the chemical composition of cells - the DNA and RNA of cells - but don't isolate live cells to gather information on their physical properties and behavior. Swami's grant is to develop the tools to isolate and study these important circulating cell populations so that researchers can develop better treatments to improve patient health. 

Swami and his team will build microfluidic devices to identify cell types based on physical attributes as well as artificial intelligence-powered computational tools to do the large-scale data analysis needed to interpret data from the devices. 

Swami's system aims to integrate microfabricated devices, neural-network-based analytics and embedded decision-making directly onto microchips - a kind of large-scale data collection that is only now becoming practical, because the computing power needed for real-time data analysis is only now starting to exist, he said.

Related Stories

"We want to integrate these tools with electronics and systems so researchers can measure single-cell physical properties on a microchip, and then make a decision on whether to collect a subpopulation of cells and develop analytical systems with computational functions to work with specific cells of interest," Swami said.

For diagnostic tools, the technology could expand access to so-called liquid biopsy approaches, which use blood or other accessible fluids to monitor disease progression or treatment response rather than relying on more invasive surgical biopsy procedures to collect tissue samples. 

One day, this might mean that instead of a patient's surgical biopsy followed by delayed lab results and an eventual treatment plan, clinicians with this device could use blood to create a liquid biopsy sample to better measure the current function of cells and apply patient treatments more quickly and directly.

In the future, the technology could also help distinguish how immune cells respond to infections or identify circulating tumor cells that signal changes in cancer progression.

Swami's project reflects UVA's broader strengths in interdisciplinary research, bringing together engineering, medicine and analytical science. It is funded by an R01 grant, the NIH's flagship, highly competitive program supporting independent, investigator-initiated biomedical research.

The grant, titled "Inline impedance-activated recognition, tracking and sorting system on single-cell biophysical metrics," is funded through the NIH's National Institute of General Medical Sciences and runs through March 2030.

Source:

University of Virginia School of Engineering and Applied Science

Posted in: Cell Biology | Device / Technology News | Medical Science News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New stem cell therapy offers hope for chronic spinal injury
Transplanted neural progenitor cells survive one year in patients with retinitis pigmentosa
New genetic reference map accelerates human stem cell research
New stem cell approach targets functional cure for diabetes
Scientists discover hidden cell network driving rapid intestinal renewal
AI could accelerate commercialization of bio-based chemical manufacturing
Cell death crosstalk network drives acute respiratory distress syndrome
Researchers use canine iPSCs to generate red blood cell-like cells

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Specialized dendritic cells found to coordinate antitumor immunity