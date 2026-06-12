Study links migrant status to slower NHS career progression

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Royal Society of MedicineJun 12 2026

Ethnic minority healthcare workers who are also born overseas face a double disadvantage due to the combined effects of ethnicity and migrant status, according to new research published in JRSM Open. 

Using data from the nationwide UK-REACH cohort study, this is the first analysis to explore how migration status - often overlooked in Human Resources records - intersects with ethnicity to affect NHS career progression. 

The cross-sectional study of over 5,700 healthcare workers employed under the NHS Agenda for Change (AfC) pay scale - which covers staff including nurses, midwives, and allied health professionals - found that overseas-born staff were significantly less likely to be placed in higher AfC pay bands, even after adjusting for education, job role, and years of professional qualification. In particular, Asian and Black healthcare workers born overseas were less likely to reach higher pay bands compared to their White UK-born and trained counterparts. 

Our findings highlight that migration status plays a critical role in shaping healthcare professionals' career prospects, yet this data is not routinely collected. These disparities cannot be addressed without first being recognised and recorded." 

Dr. Ji Soo Choi, Lead Author, NIHR Academic Clinical Fellow in Infectious Diseases, University of Leicester

Although ethnic minority and migrant healthcare workers make up nearly a quarter of the NHS workforce, they remain underrepresented in senior positions within the AfC framework. Migrant workers may face additional challenges distinct from non-migrant ethnic colleagues, including difficulties with international qualification recognition, limited professional networks, and restricted access to training. 

The absence of routinely collected migration status data means these issues are often overlooked in research, creating a gap that hinders efforts to address workforce inequality. The authors urge NHS policymakers to include migration status in routine data collection to enable more targeted and effective interventions. 

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"Ethnic minority healthcare workers represent over a third of staff at NHS pay band 5, but their presence drops sharply to just 10% in senior roles," said senior author Professor Manish Pareek, senior author Professor Manish Pareek, Clinical Professor in Infectious Diseases and Director of the Development Centre for Population Health, University of Leicester. "This lack of diversity in leadership limits influence over key workplace decisions such as pay, scheduling, and policy, which may contribute to a less supportive environment for ethnic minority staff. These inequalities risk driving higher attrition rates amid the NHS's ongoing staffing challenges." 

The authors recommend that NHS workforce policies explicitly address the distinct barriers faced by migrant healthcare workers, including training access, credential recognition, and mentoring and leadership opportunities. 

Source:

Royal Society of Medicine

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

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