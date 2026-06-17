Study shows how career interests translate into major life choices across decades

Career interest tests can be very helpful for teenagers and young adults deciding which careers to pursue. New research from Michigan State University challenges the assumption that vocational interests are only relevant for early career decision-making; rather, they remain relevant into adulthood.

The study, published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, is the first to examine whether interests predict work, relationship and community outcomes in midlife and later adulthood.

The study followed over 8,000 adults over 11 years and found that vocational interests predict significant life outcomes well into adulthood. Participants first completed a vocational interest assessment in 2011–2012 to measure six dimensions including Realistic, Investigative, Artistic, Social, Enterprising and Conventional. Over a decade later, major life outcomes across work, relationships and community life were then examined.

"Most people think of interest assessments as something you take in high school to figure out what career to pursue and then never think about again. This study challenges that assumption," said Lena Roemer, lead author of the study and a postdoctoral researcher in MSU's Department of Psychology.

Vocational interests continue shaping major life decisions across adulthood, like whether one marries, gets promoted or volunteers in the community; while at the same time, depending on the life stage, interests translate differently into life choices." Lena Roemer, Department of Psychology, Michigan State University

The study found that enterprising interests, such as interest in leadership, business and influencing others, were the most broadly predictive interest category, showing positive links with most work and communal outcomes. The other interests showed more specific relations. For example, social interests predicted relationship outcomes, and artistic interests predicted cultural participation.

Relationship outcomes were best predicted by interests in early adulthood, and prediction of work outcomes peaked in midlife. Many other predictions remained stable across adulthood, especially for outcomes less tied to life-stage norms.

The researchers noted that the predictive power of interests was comparable to, and sometimes exceeded, that of Big Five personality traits.

"Vocational interests are an underestimated construct domain in personality psychology," said Kevin Hoff, co-author of the study and assistant professor in MSU's Department of Psychology. "We hope these findings highlight their broad relevance across multiple life stages and domains and that researchers and practitioners will make greater use of interest assessments for helping people of all ages navigate career and life choices."

The study was also co-authored by Christopher Nye, an associate professor in MSU's Department of Psychology, and Rong Su, an associate professor at the University of Iowa.

Michigan State University has been advancing the common good with uncommon will for more than 170 years. Among the world's top 100 universities and a leading U.S. public research institution, MSU pushes the limits of discovery and innovation to advance the state of Michigan and the nation, and make a better, safer, healthier world for all. The university provides life-changing educational opportunities through an inclusive academic community with more than 400 programs of study and is the largest producer of talent for Michigan, educating more undergraduates than any other university in the state.