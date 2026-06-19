Video games build emotional resilience and alleviate adult loneliness

A new study published in JMIR Serious Games suggests that some video games may do more than entertain-they may also help adults cope with loneliness and build emotional resilience. The study, titled "The Effects of Open-World and Fun, Accessible Games on Perceived Loneliness and Stoicism in Adults: Cross-Sectional Survey Study," found that adults who played open-world adventure games such as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and accessible "feel-good" games such as Yoshi's Crafted World reported lower levels of loneliness than nonplayers. These players also showed higher levels of stoicism, a psychological measure of emotional resilience, self-control, and the ability to handle challenges calmly.

Published by JMIR Publications, the study surveyed 2252 adults aged 21 years and older about their gaming habits, emotional outlook, and feelings of loneliness. According to the authors, the findings suggest that specific types of games may offer positive emotional outcomes beyond simple escapism.

The researchers hypothesize that combining challenging exploration-based games and more relaxing games may create what they describe as a balanced "digital diet" for emotional well-being.

Contrary to the stereotype of gaming as mere escapism, we found that open-world and accessible, joyous games can help foster a resilient, stoic mindset and alleviate loneliness." Andreas B Eisingerich, author

Loneliness continues to be recognized globally as a growing public health concern linked to poorer mental and physical health outcomes. While the study does not claim that games replace professional mental health care, it suggests that thoughtfully chosen gaming experiences could be affordable and scalable tools to support emotional well-being.

This research moves beyond the stereotype of gaming as passive screen time. Instead, it highlights that video games can provide spaces where players practice persistence, problem-solving, recovery from setbacks, and emotional regulation.