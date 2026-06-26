HSS researchers link early-life immunity to adult immune function

Researchers at Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) have uncovered a critical link between the immune system in early life and its function in adulthood. The study, published in Science Immunology, identifies a new role for specialized skin immune cells, called Langerhans cells, in shaping the development of lymphatic vessels-an essential part of the body's immune network.

Lymphatic vessels act as communication highways, carrying signals from tissues to the immune system to alert it to infection, injury, or disease. When this system does not function properly, the body may struggle to fight infections, respond to vaccines, repair tissue, or control inflammation.

The new findings show that Langerhans cells play a key role during early life by helping lymphatic vessels grow and develop properly in the skin. This early "setup" has long-term consequences, influencing how well the immune system functions later in life.

Our study shows that immune cells in the skin do much more than respond to threats-they help build the infrastructure the immune system depends on. If this process is disrupted early in life, it can have lasting effects on immune health. Our results also underscore the critical role of skin health in regulating lymphatic vessel development and immune system function in health and disease." Theresa T. Lu, MD, PhD, senior author, St. Giles Chair for Research in the HSS Research Institute and member of Pediatric Rheumatology at HSS

"These findings advance our understanding of how early-life biological processes influence long-term immune function," explained JiHyun Sim, PhD, first author and Postdoctoral Fellow at HSS. "We are hoping to further understand if this physiologic process is disrupted to contribute to autoimmune disease."

Key findings

Early-life development matters: Proper formation of lymphatic vessels in childhood is essential for strong immune responses in adulthood.

Proper formation of lymphatic vessels in childhood is essential for strong immune responses in adulthood. New role for Langerhans cells: Beyond their known immune functions, these cells help guide the growth and programming of lymphatic vessels.

Beyond their known immune functions, these cells help guide the growth and programming of lymphatic vessels. Long-term impact: When Langerhans cells are reduced or impaired early in life, the immune system may be less effective later on.

Implications for patients and providers

The research suggests that conditions affecting skin health in early life-such as severe sunburn, burns, or certain autoimmune diseases like lupus-could interfere with Langerhans cells and, in turn, disrupt lymphatic development. This may contribute to weaker immune responses later in life, including reduced effectiveness of vaccines, increased susceptibility to infections, impaired healing, and potential autoimmune complications.

"These findings highlight the importance of protecting skin health early in life," said Dr. Lu. "They also open the door to new approaches that could strengthen immune function by targeting the lymphatic system."

A new way of thinking about immune health

The study adds to a growing body of evidence showing that early-life health and environmental factors can shape disease risk in adulthood. It also identifies a previously unknown mechanism by which immune cells influence tissue development-not just immune activation.

By uncovering how Langerhans cells regulate lymphatic vessel growth, researchers hope to pave the way for future strategies to improve immune responses and prevent disease across the lifespan.