England sees rising hospital admissions for ectopic pregnancy since 2021

University of Liverpool researchers have identified that hospital admissions in England for ectopic pregnancy (when a fertilized egg implants outside the womb) have been increasing since 2021, with more than twice as many admissions of women from most deprived areas than the least deprived areas.



Ectopic pregnancy is one of the most common early pregnancy complications with an estimated 11,000 hospital admissions annually - around 1 in every 90 pregnancies. Sadly, ectopic pregnancies result in pregnancy loss and can be a risk to the mother's health if the pregnancy continues.



Published in The Lancet Regional Health – Europe, the paper outlines the first 20-year national analysis of NHS England data on this topic.



Analysing hospital and maternity services data from 2004 to 2024, the researchers identified that ectopic pregnancy admissions rose significantly from 2004 to 2012 with an average increase of roughly 3% each year, stabilized between 2012 and 2021, then rose again significantly after 2021 with an average increase of over 4% each year.



Authors suggest this increase may reflect demographic changes such as rising maternal age, increased rates of risk factors such as obesity, and disruption to hospitals and maternity services due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Dr Nicola Tempest, Academic Clinical Lecturer, from the University's Department of Women's and Children's Health said: "Pregnancy loss affects millions of women worldwide, yet we know surprisingly little about how its prevalence and impact has changed over time.

"Our research shows that admissions for ectopic pregnancy have continued to rise despite declining birth rates, highlighting an ongoing demand for NHS services.

"Women from the most deprived areas consistently experienced much higher admission rates for both miscarriage and ectopic pregnancy, underlining persistent health inequalities.

"Pregnancy loss should be recognized as a major women's health research priority so we can better understand its causes and develop services that meet women's needs and address the risk factors that are contributing to these rates.

"Importantly, research must address one of the most common and deeply personal questions women ask after pregnancy loss: "Why did this happen to me?"



The study also found that miscarriage admissions declined significantly between 2018 and 2021, with subsequent years showing a modest increase that did not reach statistical significance.

For more than a decade, women living in the most deprived communities faced over twice the rate of hospital admissions for miscarriage and ectopic pregnancy compared with those in the least deprived areas. The authors point to preventable inequalities in health, risk factors and access to care as likely contributors.

Dr Tempest concluded: "These findings show that where a woman lives continues to have a profound influence on her reproductive health outcomes. Ultimately, reducing these inequalities will require an equity-focused approach that combines high-quality clinical care with prevention, education and services designed around the needs of the communities most at risk.



"Behind every admission for pregnancy loss, there is a woman, a family and an unanswered question, our aim and mission is not only to improve the care but also to understand and prevent it."