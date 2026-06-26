Impact of climate change on pollen levels is already being felt - Nutritionist shares simple kitchen remedies to ease symptoms

Hay fever sufferers across the UK are facing longer and more intense allergy seasons, as new research reveals the impact of climate change on pollen levels is already being felt.

A major review of climate-health impacts in Europe, published in The Lancet, found that pollen seasons for trees such as birch, alder and olive began between one and two weeks earlier in the period 2015–2024 compared to 1991–2000.

The report also found the seasonal severity of some pollen has increased by 15–20% in regions including the south of the UK, northern France, Germany and parts of eastern Europe.

As a result, millions of hay fever sufferers may now endure symptoms for significantly longer than ever before, with some experiencing up to two extra weeks of sneezing, itchy eyes and headaches.

Hay fever affects almost 13 million people in England; equating to nearly one in four adults and one in ten children, with numbers continuing to rise year on year. The UK is now among the countries with the highest prevalence globally, alongside Australia and New Zealand, according to the World Allergy Organisation.

With hay fever season becoming longer and more intense, public health nutritionist Dr Frankie Philips highlights simple, affordable kitchen staples that may help alleviate symptoms:

Orange juice: Vitamin C is a natural anti-inflammatory so perfect for hay fever season, and 100% orange juice is an easy way to boost intake. A single 150 ml glass provides over 80% of daily vitamin C requirements and counts towards one of your five-a-day.

Vitamin C is a natural anti-inflammatory so perfect for hay fever season, and 100% orange juice is an easy way to boost intake. A single 150 ml glass provides over 80% of daily vitamin C requirements and counts towards one of your five-a-day. Natural honey: Often used as a traditional remedy, local honey may help some individuals build tolerance to pollen over time, though evidence is still emerging.

Often used as a traditional remedy, local honey may help some individuals build tolerance to pollen over time, though evidence is still emerging. Peppermint tea: Histamine release can lead to swelling and congestion. Peppermint tea may act as a natural decongestant, helping to thin mucus and ease breathing, while steam from hot drinks can further relieve blocked sinuses.

Histamine release can lead to swelling and congestion. Peppermint tea may act as a natural decongestant, helping to thin mucus and ease breathing, while steam from hot drinks can further relieve blocked sinuses. Quercetin-rich foods: Foods such as green tea, red onions, apples, citrus fruits, berries and broccoli contain quercetin – a natural plant compound that has antihistamine properties that may help stabilize the body’s response to allergens.

Foods such as green tea, red onions, apples, citrus fruits, berries and broccoli contain quercetin – a natural plant compound that has antihistamine properties that may help stabilize the body’s response to allergens. Dark chocolate: Rich in polyphenols found in cocoa, which makes it an antioxidant and anti-allergy, supporting the body’s response to allergens.