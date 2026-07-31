Tea, tap water and child IQ: What a Canadian pregnancy study found

Add News Medical on Googleas a preferred source

A Canadian birth cohort analysis examines how an everyday beverage may shape prenatal fluoride exposure and why clearer product labeling could matter.

Study: Prenatal fluoride exposure and child IQ: Is tea a key source of fluoride? Image Credit: Kittyfly / Shutterstock

Study: Prenatal fluoride exposure and child IQ: Is tea a key source of fluoride? Image Credit: Kittyfly / Shutterstock

Want to read later? Download your PDF copy by clicking here.

In a recent study published online as a Journal Pre-proof in the journal Environmental Pollution, researchers evaluated associations between estimated prenatal fluoride exposure from maternal tea intake during pregnancy and child intelligence.

A growing body of evidence indicates that systemic fluoride exposure, especially during pregnancy and early childhood, may have developmental neurotoxic effects. Among people living in fluoridated communities, tap water is the primary source of exposure. Some teas, particularly brick and black teas, can contain relatively high concentrations of fluoride because the tea plant is a bioaccumulator. Fluoride levels vary by tea type, with the highest reported in fully fermented teas, and are influenced by brewing duration.

Tea consumption can account for up to 48% of total fluoride exposure in adults. Prospective birth cohort studies have reported inconsistent associations between children’s intelligence quotient (IQ) and prenatal fluoride exposure, which may reflect differences in exposure levels, exposure measures, and approaches to controlling for confounding factors.

About the study

In the present study, researchers investigated associations between prenatal fluoride exposure from maternal tea consumption during pregnancy and children’s IQ. Participants were mother-child pairs from the Canadian Maternal-Infant Research on Environmental Chemicals cohort. Maternal beverage consumption was assessed using questionnaires administered in the first and third trimesters and used to estimate fluoride intake.

The team used average fluoride levels reported in a previous review for green tea and black tea to estimate fluoride intake from these beverages. The estimates also incorporated fluoride in the tap water used to prepare each 200 mL cup. In addition, total fluoride intake from all water-based beverages, including herbal tea, black tea, coffee, green tea, and tap water, was estimated. Spot urine samples collected during each trimester were used to measure maternal urinary fluoride concentrations, which were adjusted for specific gravity and averaged across pregnancy. These measurements were compared with the estimated intake variables rather than used as the primary exposure measure in the IQ models.

The Wechsler Preschool and Primary Scale of Intelligence (WPPSI)-III was used to assess children’s intellectual abilities. Full-scale IQ (FSIQ), performance IQ (PIQ), and verbal IQ (VIQ) scores were derived. FSIQ was the primary outcome, whereas PIQ and VIQ were secondary outcomes. Correlations between urinary fluoride levels and fluoride intake variables were evaluated.

Related Stories

Associations between estimated fluoride intake from tea and children’s IQ were estimated using multiple linear regression models, adjusted for child sex, maternal education, race/ethnicity, and study site. The team tested effect modification by pre-pregnancy body mass index (BMI), child sex, Home Observation for Measurement of the Environment (HOME) score, race/ethnicity, and maternal education.

A secondary model assessed the association between total fluoride intake and children’s IQ, including an interaction term to examine whether it differed between tea non-consumers and tea consumers. In sensitivity analyses, the primary model was adjusted for additional covariates, including HOME score, caffeine intake, pre-pregnancy BMI, alcohol intake, and secondhand smoke exposure. The primary model was also re-estimated using lower estimates of fluoride levels in tea.

Findings

The primary analysis included 485 mother-child pairs, whereas the analysis of total fluoride intake included 464 pairs because 21 participants lacked water-consumption data. Most mothers had a university education (68%) and identified as White (88%). The child cohort had a balanced sex distribution, with an average age of 3.4 years at cognitive assessment. The average FSIQ score was 107.1, indicative of average performance. Among 428 women with available measurements, the mean maternal urinary fluoride level was 0.55 mg/L.

Urinary fluoride levels showed weak correlations with estimated fluoride intake from tea and moderate correlations with fluoride intake from all beverages. About 23% of mothers reported consuming coffee daily during pregnancy. Further, 2.3% and 8.4% of mothers consumed green tea and black tea, respectively, at least daily. Overall, 61% reported consuming some black tea, green tea, or both during pregnancy.

There was a significant inverse association between estimated fluoride intake from tea and FSIQ scores. Specifically, each 0.5 mg/day increment in estimated fluoride intake from tea, approximately equivalent to the estimated fluoride content of one standard cup of black tea, was associated with a 2.24-point lower FSIQ score (p = 0.009).

Estimated fluoride intake from tea was also inversely associated with VIQ but was not significantly associated with PIQ. Each 0.5 mg/day increment in total fluoride intake was associated with a 1.67-point lower FSIQ score (p = 0.022).

The interaction term with tea intake status was not significant, providing no statistical evidence that the association between total fluoride intake and FSIQ differed between tea non-consumers and tea consumers. The significant associations remained when additional covariates were included in the sensitivity analysis, although the sample size was reduced due to missing covariate data.

Using lower estimates of fluoride levels in tea to recalculate exposure yielded a larger regression estimate: a 0.5 mg/day increment in estimated fluoride intake from tea was associated with a 3.3-point lower FSIQ score. However, the observational study cannot establish causality. Beverage intake was self-reported, fluoride concentrations in participants’ actual tea were not measured, parental IQ was unavailable, and other dietary fluoride sources were not assessed. The predominantly White, highly educated cohort and restriction to public tap-water consumers also limit generalizability.

Conclusions

In summary, higher estimated fluoride exposure from maternal tea intake during pregnancy was inversely associated with child FSIQ scores at 3 to 4 years of age. These results underscore the need to monitor fluoride levels in tea and increase transparency about their levels in tea products.

The authors suggested that pregnant individuals may consider limiting tea consumption because it can be a major source of fluoride. However, only one tea consumer exceeded the cited fluoride intake level of 3.3 mg/day, and the study did not establish a safe or harmful number of cups. The study also did not assess whether reducing tea consumption would improve children’s cognitive outcomes. Further studies are needed to replicate these findings across demographic contexts.

Journal reference:

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Comments (0)
Tarun Sai Lomte

Written by

Tarun Sai Lomte

Tarun is a writer based in Hyderabad, India. He has a Master’s degree in Biotechnology from the University of Hyderabad and is enthusiastic about scientific research. He enjoys reading research papers and literature reviews and is passionate about writing.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Sai Lomte, Tarun. (2026, July 31). Tea, tap water and child IQ: What a Canadian pregnancy study found. News-Medical. Retrieved on July 31, 2026 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20260731/Tea-tap-water-and-child-IQ-What-a-Canadian-pregnancy-study-found.aspx.

  • MLA

    Sai Lomte, Tarun. "Tea, tap water and child IQ: What a Canadian pregnancy study found". News-Medical. 31 July 2026. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20260731/Tea-tap-water-and-child-IQ-What-a-Canadian-pregnancy-study-found.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Sai Lomte, Tarun. "Tea, tap water and child IQ: What a Canadian pregnancy study found". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20260731/Tea-tap-water-and-child-IQ-What-a-Canadian-pregnancy-study-found.aspx. (accessed July 31, 2026).

  • Harvard

    Sai Lomte, Tarun. 2026. Tea, tap water and child IQ: What a Canadian pregnancy study found. News-Medical, viewed 31 July 2026, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20260731/Tea-tap-water-and-child-IQ-What-a-Canadian-pregnancy-study-found.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Alcohol use during pregnancy increased in the United States from 2011 through 2024
Air pollution mixtures linked to higher early preterm birth risk
Evidence does not support universal vitamin D supplementation to prevent preterm birth
England sees rising hospital admissions for ectopic pregnancy since 2021
Prenatal acetaminophen use not linked to adverse birth outcomes
Survey finds widespread uncertainty over pregnancy vaccine recommendations
Adverse pregnancy outcomes increase future peripheral artery disease risk
GLP-1 exposure in pregnancy does not clearly raise major birth defect risk

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Midpregnancy herbicide exposure linked to increased risk of preterm birth