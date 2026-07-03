Can ibuprofen improve drug-resistant tuberculosis treatment?

Could a common over-the-counter anti-inflammatory drug become a new weapon against drug-resistant tuberculosis? Early findings suggest immune benefits, but larger trials are needed to determine whether these translate into improved patient outcomes.

Study: Adjunctive ibuprofen in pre-extensively drug-resistant and extensively drug-resistant tuberculosis: a phase IIA open-label pilot clinical trial. Image credit: george martin studio/Shutterstock.com

Adding ibuprofen to standard treatment for highly drug-resistant tuberculosis did not improve clinical outcomes in a pilot trial, although the anti-inflammatory drug showed signs of reducing inflammation, according to a study published in Nature Communications.

Can ibuprofen improve outcomes in resistant tuberculosis?

Tuberculosis (TB) is an airborne bacterial infection that primarily affects the lungs and can spread from person to person. It is among the top ten causes of death worldwide. Drug-resistant TB remains a major global public health challenge, as drug-resistant bacteria do not respond to antibiotics that are used to treat the infection.

The most effective antibiotics against TB infection include rifampicin, isoniazid, pyrazinamide, and ethambutol. However, overuse or inappropriate use of these antibiotics can lead to the emergence of drug-resistant or multidrug-resistant bacteria.

Given the increasing prevalence, greater disease severity, limited treatment options, and poorer disease outcomes in multidrug-resistant or extensively drug-resistant TB, it has become necessary to develop new therapies that suppress pathogen survival and pathogenesis by influencing host immune responses and cellular processes.

Host-directed therapies have emerged as a promising alternative to enhance treatment outcomes by targeting the host immune system and controlling tissue damage and hyperinflammation. However, most of the drugs that have been proposed as host-directed therapeutics, including thalidomide and etanercept, have shown severe adverse side effects in clinical trials.

Ibuprofen is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug that has been used for decades to treat pain, fever, and inflammation. In animal models of TB, this drug has shown promise in reducing lung damage, suppressing infection burden, and increasing survival.

Given these preclinical benefits, the current phase IIA open-label pilot trial was designed to evaluate the feasibility, safety, and biological activity of adjunctive ibuprofen in adults with pre-extensively drug-resistant or extensively drug-resistant TB in Georgia.

The trial enrolled a total of 28 patients who all received individualized background anti-TB treatment. Half of the participants additionally received 400 milligrams of ibuprofen daily for two months as adjunctive therapy, while the remaining participants received individualized anti-TB treatment alone and served as controls. The patients were followed up for six months.

Clinical outcomes remained unchanged with adjunctive ibuprofen

The analysis of bacterial cultures indicated that the two-month ibuprofen treatment did not increase the proportion of patients with negative sputum cultures at two months, and both groups achieved negative sputum cultures at six-month follow-up.

Similarly, both the control and ibuprofen group showed similar improvements in radiological signs over time, including primary and secondary parenchymal abnormalities, nodular lesions, and pleural abnormalities.

Although ibuprofen did not improve final treatment outcomes, with approximately 71% of participants in both groups classified as cured at the end of follow-up, it was associated with numerically greater reductions in blood-based inflammatory mediators and transcriptomic signature scores linked to poor TB outcomes than the control group.

Why inflammation reduction did not improve outcomes

The preliminary findings of this phase IIA pilot trial indicate that adding a 2-month course of ibuprofen to individualized anti-TB therapy did not improve microbiological, radiological, or clinical outcomes compared with individualized anti-TB therapy alone. Both treatment approaches also showed similar safety and tolerability, suggesting that low-dose adjunctive ibuprofen was feasible but did not provide measurable clinical benefit during the study period.

Although these clinical outcomes were comparable, the researchers observed exploratory evidence of immunomodulatory activity in the ibuprofen-treated group. Compared with the standard-of-care group, participants receiving ibuprofen showed numerically greater reductions in the monocyte-to-lymphocyte ratio, a marker previously associated with greater TB severity. This finding suggests that ibuprofen may influence inflammatory pathways involved in disease progression and supports further investigation of the drug as a host-directed therapy.

This pattern extended to circulating immune mediators, with ibuprofen-treated participants showing numerically greater reductions in both pro- and anti-inflammatory cytokines than those receiving standard treatment alone. The researchers suggest that this may reflect ibuprofen's action as a non-selective cyclooxygenase inhibitor, which can alter prostaglandin-mediated feedback loops that regulate cytokine production.

However, they emphasize that these immunological patterns are exploratory and cannot be attributed specifically to ibuprofen due to the trial's small sample size, baseline differences between groups, and variation in individualized background anti-TB regimens.

A similar trend was observed in transcriptomic analyses. Participants receiving ibuprofen showed greater reductions in blood RNA signature scores previously associated with TB treatment failure. These signatures are enriched for neutrophil-associated genes, which are expressed at higher levels in patients who ultimately experience treatment failure, suggesting that excessive inflammation before treatment may contribute to poorer outcomes.

Despite these encouraging biological signals, they did not translate into improved microbiological or clinical outcomes. The researchers suggest several possible explanations, including the study's small sample size, baseline imbalances between treatment groups, the open-label design, the absence of a placebo control, and differences in the individualized anti-TB regimens.

They also propose that the relatively low dose of ibuprofen may not have reduced inflammation sufficiently to alter the course of TB disease. Together, these findings support further evaluation of higher doses or alternative host-directed therapies in larger, adequately powered placebo-controlled trials.

Pilot findings support larger ibuprofen tuberculosis trials

Overall, this pilot trial highlights the feasibility of using ibuprofen 400 milligrams once daily as an adjunctive therapy during the intensive phase of treatment in adults with pre-extensively drug-resistant or extensively drug-resistant TB.

While the findings support further investigation of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs as host-directed therapies, the authors conclude that larger, adequately powered, placebo-controlled trials are needed to determine whether these immunological effects translate into meaningful clinical benefits.

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