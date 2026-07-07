Using manganese ferrite nanoparticles to better harness heat against cancer

Scientists have long known that heat can be used to help fight cancer. But heating up tumors and cancer cells is trickier than it sounds. Apply too much heat and patients could get hurt; apply too little or target the wrong location and the therapy will not be effective.

Now, in a new study published in Scientific Reports, physicists at The University of Texas at El Paso and Alexandria University in Egypt describe how to better harness heat against cancer using magnetic nanoparticles made from manganese ferrite.

Magnetic hyperthemia is an experimental medical treatment that uses magnetic nanoparticles to deliver targeted treatment to tumors.

"Tiny magnetic particles are placed near or inside a tumor, then a magnetic field is switched on and off rapidly and safely around the patient," explained UTEP Associate Professor Ahmed El-Gendy, Ph.D. "The particles heat up in response, like how a metal spoon warms in a microwave, raising the local temperature about 5–7°C above normal body temperature. Cells at that temperature become damaged or die more easily, especially cancer cells."

El-Gendy and his team made four different nanoparticle formulations and evaluated their size, structure, magnetic properties and heating ability. Among all materials tested, manganese ferrite nanoparticles consistently produced the strongest heating response.

The researchers found that manganese ferrite generated approximately 57% more heating power than cobalt ferrite. According to the study, this superior performance results from the way manganese ferrite's magnetic properties allow it to respond more efficiently to an alternating magnetic field.

While the results are encouraging, the team emphasized that the work is still in the early stages.

"Our study was done in test tubes - particles were suspended in plain water - not in cells or animal models," El-Gendy said. "Body tissue is thicker and more gel-like, which changes how particles behave; we flag this as a real limitation."

The team is hopeful, nonetheless. They plan to conduct additional studies to evaluate the safety, tumor targeting ability and effectiveness of the materials in living systems.

If future research confirms these findings, manganese ferrite nanoparticles could become an important building block in the development of more precise, minimally invasive cancer therapies that use heat to help destroy tumors while reducing damage to surrounding healthy tissue.