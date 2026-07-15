Epidurals during labor show no significant risks to newborns

Having an epidural during labor is not associated with clinically significant increased risks of harm to newborn babies, including brain injury, severe breathing problems, sepsis and death, or cerebral palsy later in childhood.

The researchers say these findings "support widening availability and equitable access to epidural analgesia as a safe component of intrapartum care."

Epidural analgesia in labor provides effective pain relief and may help reduce complications in mothers after giving birth, but evidence of its effect on newborn and child health is limited.

To address this, researchers analysed data for 495,695 births in Scotland over a 13 year period (2007-2019) to examine whether epidural analgesia during labor was associated with serious neurological conditions occurring within 28 days of birth.

Only women who delivered a single baby vaginally or via unplanned caesarean section between 24 and 42 weeks of pregnancy were included in the analysis.

Further measures included other severe newborn illness, sepsis, low Apgar score (a routine test of a baby's health) five minutes after birth, death within 28 days of birth, and cerebral palsy diagnosed at any point during childhood.

Factors such as mother's age, ethnicity, weight, existing pre-eclampsia or diabetes, smoking history, birth location and gestational age at birth, were also taken into account.

Of nearly 500,000 women included in the study, around one in four had an epidural during labor. Overall, serious neurological conditions were rare, affecting fewer than 1 in 1,000 babies. These conditions occurred at the expected rate and were no more common among babies whose mothers had an epidural compared with those who did not.

No association was found between epidural analgesia in labor and serious neurological conditions, other severe newborn illness, sepsis, low Apgar score at five minutes, death at 28 days, or cerebral palsy in childhood.

This is an observational study so no firm conclusions can be drawn about cause and effect, and the authors acknowledge that the study was limited to women delivering in Scotland, a predominantly white population, so the findings may not apply to more ethnically diverse populations or other healthcare settings.

However, this was a large study with long term follow-up of newborn and childhood outcomes, and results were consistent after additional analyses across various groups including women considered to have high risk pregnancies and preterm births, supporting the reliability of the findings.

As such, the authors conclude: "These results should reassure parents and clinicians that epidural analgesia use in labor is safe for babies and support informed, evidence based decision making about analgesic options in labor."